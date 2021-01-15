FP Trending

Even though Google had publicly said that it was aware of a problem with the touchscreen of Google Pixel 4a 5G units, users are saying that the latest security patch, rolled out in January, does not carry a fix for the issue. Google Pixel 4a 5G users had reported the touchscreen problem once the December security patch was rolled out. However, no solution is in their reach as of yet. As first reported by Android Police, the touchscreen bug was majorly affecting the lower portion of the phone's screen. It was mostly working up to when users chose the three-button navigation control instead of gestures.

As seen in the video here, giving touch commands exactly on the buttons was yielding no response, even if the horizontal swipes and touches closer to the edge of the screen were erupting responses.

Many Pixel users complained of the issue on the Google Forum page, as reported by tech portals. Google also responded by saying that they are aware of the issue and it will be fixed “in an upcoming software update”. However, now the forum page has become inaccessible, most likely because it was deleted. Although the January security patch was rolled out for Pixel 4a 5 G users, the update came without any fix for the touchscreen issue.

The wide rollout had several fixes though, for all the Pixel phone above the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (along with the 5G version) received certain display and graphics enhancements but users noticed their response issue with the lower half of the screen was not addressed.

Now it is being expected that the February patch is going to bring a fix as Google has already taken the issue into account.