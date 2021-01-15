Friday, January 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4a 5G users report that the January update failed to fix a touchscreen issue

A report reveals that giving touch commands exactly on the buttons was yielding no response, even if the horizontal swipes.


FP TrendingJan 15, 2021 16:47:22 IST

Even though Google had publicly said that it was aware of a problem with the touchscreen of Google Pixel 4a 5G units, users are saying that the latest security patch, rolled out in January, does not carry a fix for the issue. Google Pixel 4a 5G users had reported the touchscreen problem once the December security patch was rolled out. However, no solution is in their reach as of yet. As first reported by Android Police, the touchscreen bug was majorly affecting the lower portion of the phone's screen. It was mostly working up to when users chose the three-button navigation control instead of gestures.

Google Pixel 4a 5G users report that the January update failed to fix a touchscreen issue

Google Pixel 4a. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

As seen in the video here, giving touch commands exactly on the buttons was yielding no response, even if the horizontal swipes and touches closer to the edge of the screen were erupting responses.

Many Pixel users complained of the issue on the Google Forum page, as reported by tech portals. Google also responded by saying that they are aware of the issue and it will be fixed “in an upcoming software update”. However, now the forum page has become inaccessible, most likely because it was deleted. Although the January security patch was rolled out for Pixel 4a 5 G users, the update came without any fix for the touchscreen issue.

The wide rollout had several fixes though, for all the Pixel phone above  the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (along with the 5G version) received certain display and graphics enhancements but users noticed their response issue with the lower half of the screen was not addressed.

Now it is being expected that the February patch is going to bring a fix as Google has already taken the issue into account.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel

Google Pixel phones start receiving January 2021 Android security patch

Jan 05, 2021
Google Pixel phones start receiving January 2021 Android security patch

science

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Ocean Acidification

Some octopus species appear to be coping well with increase in ocean acidity, for now

Jan 15, 2021
Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021