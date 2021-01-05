FP Trending

Google has started rolling out Android security updates for its Pixel phones which also brings up the Security Patch Level (SPL) to January 2021. Even before the end of the first week of the New Year, some Samsung Galaxy devices have also received the security update. Nearly all phones above the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have received the updates. Apart from the new launches of Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 4a, the patch has been released for other models like Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL. The roll out might take longer for certain handsets for users from certain locations as the update is incremental.

According to a post by Google, “all supported Pixel devices running Android 11 will receive these software updates as part of the January 2021 update”. For the Global version, the build number for Pixel 3 (XL) is RQ1A.210105.003, while for Pixel 3a (XL), it is RQ1A.210105.002. In case of Pixel 4 models, Pixel 4 (XL) comes with build number RQ1A.210105.003, Pixel 4a with RQ1A.210105.002 and Pixel 4a (5G) with RQ1A.210105.003. Lastly, Pixel 5 has RQ1A.210105.003 build number.

On the other hand, the verizon version for Pixel 3 (XL) comes with build number RQ1D.210105.003, Pixel 4a (5G) with RQ1D.210105.003 and Pixel 5 with RQ1D.210105.003.

Pixel 5 has received a fix for certain issues regarding tuning and improving the volume of system sounds. Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (along with the 5G version) have been given display and graphics enhancements. All the devices have received improvement for auto-rotation response in certain device orientations and against the issue of causing intermittent restarts in certain apps. The problem of preventing calls on certain MVNO networks has been looked after as well.