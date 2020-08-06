FP Trending

Google has recently announced the launch date of its much-awaited Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) phones. In its latest blog post, Google has revealed that the smartphones will be available for pre-order from October 2020.

However, now, according to a report by 9To5Google, Google will kick off the pre-orders from 8 October.

Notably, it's still unclear if the pre-order for Google Pixel 4a will also being on 8 October. For the uninitiated, Google will not be releasing the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in India.

The Google Pixel 4a (5G) is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a punch hole. The smartphone will have slim bezels and will retain the plastic construction, similar to the Pixel 4a.

The device will sport a square camera module and have a more advanced dual-camera system. It could have a 12 MP main sensor and 16 MP telephoto shooter.

Google Pixel 4a (5G) is likely to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel 5 is likely to have a 5.78-inch OLED display and QHD resolution.

The smartphone will feature a single selfie camera, embedded into the display via a punch hole. It will measure 144.6x70.4x8 mm and will be slightly shorter and narrower than the Pixel 4.

It is likely to be powered with Snapdragon 765 SoC and come with pretty thick and symmetrical black bezels on the front and rounded edges.

As for security, the phone will have a fingerprint sensor on the back. There will be a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

On 4 August, Google launched the Pixel 4a. At the time of the unveiling the smartphone, Google said that the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 smartphones will be available only in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.