Google Pixel 4 will reportedly come with iPhone-like dual-SIM support

The existing Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and their XL models, currently allow you to use only one SIM at a time.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 12:18:04 IST

While we are still waiting to hear some official news on the rumoured Google Pixel 3 Lite, here's some dirt on the Pixel 4 that has been dug up already.

Per the latest AOSP Gerrit commits spotted by XDA Developer, Google's 2019 flagship Pixel phones will offer better dual-SIM functionality than what's on offer currently with the Pixel 3.

Reportedly, the Pixel 4 may come with true dual-SIM support with dual standby (DSDS) protocol, which will allow users to use both SIMs at the same time, as against the current Pixel models. This is a setup that's very similar to what we have seen on the 2018 Apple iPhones.

Google Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

Google Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

If that got you confused, the existing Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and their XL variants, technically do offer dual SIM functionality, however, they support a secondary eSIM. These phones have Dual-SIM but Single Standby (DSSS) standard, which means only one SIM works at a time. With the Dual Standby protocol, both SIMs can run at the same time.

In the commit, along with a mention of adding property value for identifying support for dual SIM functionality, a Google employee also commented in the same thread saying that the 2019 Pixel phone will feature dual SIM functionality and will be different from how it works on the Pixel 3 phones.

Additionally, the report suggests that Google might eventually roll out the Dual Standby protocol to the older Pixel phones as well. Presumably, this is a change that we will see with the arrival of Android Q.

Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


