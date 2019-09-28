tech2 News Staff

While Google's Pixel 4 lineup is set to be announced on 15 October, almost all the specs of the device are out in the open thanks to a variety of leaks. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are said to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box with the traditional stock Android UI although Google does like to add some of its own features in the mix. One of them happens to be the Pixel launcher which as it so happens is available for download right now.

As per a report by XDA-Developers, this version of the Pixel Launcher happens to be identical to the one launched on the Pixel 3. However, there is one extra gesture present in the Pixel 4 Launcher that has been missing on all previous Pixel devices. This new gesture will let you pull down the notification menu by swiping down on any part of the home screen.

Notably, this swipe gesture has been present on many smartphone OEMs for a couple of years including also the third-party Nova launcher skin. If you like you can download the new Pixel Launcher here and it will work with on any Pixel smartphone running Android 10 but for devices like the Essential Phone and OnePlus 7 Pro, the launcher requires some modifications which should appear in due time.