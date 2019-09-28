Saturday, September 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4 Launcher with a new gesture for the notifications menu now available for download

This version of the Pixel Launcher happens to be identical to the one launched on the Pixel 3.


tech2 News StaffSep 28, 2019 15:28:32 IST

While Google's Pixel 4 lineup is set to be announced on 15 October, almost all the specs of the device are out in the open thanks to a variety of leaks. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are said to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box with the traditional stock Android UI although Google does like to add some of its own features in the mix. One of them happens to be the Pixel launcher which as it so happens is available for download right now.

Google Pixel 4 Launcher with a new gesture for the notifications menu now available for download

The Google Pixel 3a XL features the latest Android 9 Pie. Image: Omkar G

As per a report by XDA-Developers, this version of the Pixel Launcher happens to be identical to the one launched on the Pixel 3. However, there is one extra gesture present in the Pixel 4 Launcher that has been missing on all previous Pixel devices. This new gesture will let you pull down the notification menu by swiping down on any part of the home screen.

Notably, this swipe gesture has been present on many smartphone OEMs for a couple of years including also the third-party Nova launcher skin. If you like you can download the new Pixel Launcher here and it will work with on any Pixel smartphone running Android 10 but for devices like the Essential Phone and OnePlus 7 Pro, the launcher requires some modifications which should appear in due time.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4 XL leak suggests next-gen Google Assistant and Face Unlock feature

Sep 26, 2019
Google Pixel 4 XL leak suggests next-gen Google Assistant and Face Unlock feature
Google puts out massive Pixel 4 ad on Times Square revealing orange variant

Pixel 4

Google puts out massive Pixel 4 ad on Times Square revealing orange variant

Sep 18, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly get their second Android 10 beta updates

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly get their second Android 10 beta updates

Sep 18, 2019
Google will be announcing the Pixel 4 along with other devices on 15 October

Pixel 4

Google will be announcing the Pixel 4 along with other devices on 15 October

Sep 17, 2019
Leaked Google Camera 7.0 app from Pixel 4 reveals cleaner UI; here’s how to download

Pixel 4

Leaked Google Camera 7.0 app from Pixel 4 reveals cleaner UI; here’s how to download

Sep 14, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 start receiving OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 start receiving OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10

Sep 21, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019