tech2 News Staff

Google is set to unveil the next-gen Pixel devices around October and leaks are flying about what the device is going to look like.

About three months ago, Google itself gave an official teaser of the device showing a square-camera housing on the top left of the device much like the upcoming iPhones. The latest leak about the Pixel 4 shows that the company could unveil a new colour variant for the device.

As per a leak found on Weibo and first spotted by Android Central, a device reported to be the Pixel 4 has been found in an extremely bright orange colour option. One can spot the square-camera housing on the top left and a Google logo at the bottom of the phone. The company had last year released an additional 'Not Pink' colour options alongside the regular 'Just Black' and 'Clearly White'.

According to a report by XDA, it was found that the next Pixel 4 devices could sport an 8x zoom mode. The camera app’s UI was spotted in a live image with the camera zoomed all the way to 8x. It’s still not clear whether it will completely rely on the telephoto zoom lens for 8x or combine Google’s Super Res Zoom mechanism with the telephoto lens. Another image also showed that the phone running on 6 GB of RAM.

It’s also rumoured that the Pixel could be receiving an improved Night Sight feature. Night Sight is a feature that lets users take amazing pictures even in extreme low-light conditions. While it’s already brilliant, it would be great if the feature was slightly faster because it takes a fraction but noticeable amount of time to finish processing the images as compared to clicking pictures in the regular mode.

