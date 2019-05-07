Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 3a XL with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage could be priced at Rs 44,999 in India

Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones on 8 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 08:47:57 IST

Hours ahead of the launch event, Google Pixel 3a XL India prices may have been leaked.

According to an apparent marketing poster of the Pixel 3a XL, which was spotted by Slashleaks, the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the Pixel 3a XL will be priced at Rs 44,999.

The source of the leak also claims that the tip is unverified so we request our readers to take such information with a spoonful of salt.

The same leak also reiterates some key specifications of the XL model. Per the poster, the Pixel 3a XL will feature a 6-inch FHD+ display, a 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP sensor for selfies. Powering the device will reportedly be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

While this leak is pretty much in line with previous speculations, the final specifications of the device will only be confirmed when Google will officially launch the device on 8 May in India.



Google Pixel 3A. Image: DroidLife

Google Pixel 3a XL: All we know

The Pixel 3a XL has been rumored to feature a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Fuelling the device will apparently be a 3,700 mAh battery.

Reports also claim that these 'budget Pixel phones' will come with camera features we've seen on the high-end Pixel 3 like 'Night Sight.' It also appears that the Pixel 3a will have a single-camera system like the Pixel 3-series.

Besides the usual white and black colour variants, the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3XL also come in a purple colour variant.

Here’s a complete lowdown on all the specifications and speculations of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. We will be running a liveblog of Google I/O 2019, stay tuned for all the updates from the event.

