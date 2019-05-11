Saturday, May 11, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 3a phones are much easier to repair than the Pixel 3 series: Report

The battery replacement was found to be very easy on both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2019 11:18:56 IST

Google's affordable Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched earlier this week and the smartphones already found their way into the hands of iFixit folks, who reveal that the updated and affordable models are more repairable that the 2018 flagship Pixel 3 series.

Google Pixel 3a phones are much easier to repair than the Pixel 3 series: Report

The Google Pixel 3a XL. Image: Omkar G

Reportedly, unlike the Pixel 3 lineup, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (review) score a decent 6/10 on the iFixit repair scale. Most of the components are modular, including the USB-C port. The only sticky point is the display, which is poorly supported.

(Also read: Pixel 3a vs Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Honor View 20: 'Mid-range' range phones face budget flagships)

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, that is priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, packs a plastic design, old-school 3.5mm headphone jack, but does not support wireless charging. However, the easy repairability is likely to strike a chord with the budget audience who are often looking at upgraded hardware minus the luxury tag.

Besides, the testing also reveals that both the devices feature a regular vibration motor, unlike the fancier one on the flagship Pixel phones.

The battery replacement too was found to be very easy on both the models.

