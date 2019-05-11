tech2 News Staff

Google's affordable Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were launched earlier this week and the smartphones already found their way into the hands of iFixit folks, who reveal that the updated and affordable models are more repairable that the 2018 flagship Pixel 3 series.

Reportedly, unlike the Pixel 3 lineup, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (review) score a decent 6/10 on the iFixit repair scale. Most of the components are modular, including the USB-C port. The only sticky point is the display, which is poorly supported.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, that is priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, packs a plastic design, old-school 3.5mm headphone jack, but does not support wireless charging. However, the easy repairability is likely to strike a chord with the budget audience who are often looking at upgraded hardware minus the luxury tag.

Besides, the testing also reveals that both the devices feature a regular vibration motor, unlike the fancier one on the flagship Pixel phones.

The battery replacement too was found to be very easy on both the models.

