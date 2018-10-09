Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 October, 2018 11:01 IST

Google Pixel 3/3 XL alleged to come with a 5.5-inch, 6.3-inch display respectively

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are said to come in three colour variants: Clearly White, Just Black and Not Pink.

Till now there have been a zillion leaks of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL which have time and again surfaced online revealing the supposed design, specs, price and so on.

The Google's MadeByGoogle event is all set to take place today and you can check out the complete overview of all the existing leaks of the to-be unveiled Google products here.

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget

A new leak has popped up just hours before official launch. According to the report in GSM Arena, the screen sizes, screen resolution and the colours of the phone have been outed through leaked pamphlets which look official.

Leaked specs of Google Pixel 3. Image: GSM Arena

Leaked specs of Google Pixel 3. Image: GSM Arena

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are expected to come with a 1080p screen. If true, then the new Google Pixel devices will have a lower resolution than the previous Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL. This seems highly unlikely, but the font style, the four-colour line on top make the box packaging seem real.

Also, the devices are expected to come in a 5.5-inch and 6.3-inch display respectively and are said to come in three colour variants: Clearly White, Just Black and Not Pink.

Leaked specs of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: GSM Arena

Leaked specs of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: GSM Arena

All of these rumours will finally come to rest at today's launch event.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Google

What to expect at Made By Google event 2018: Pixel 3/3XL, Pixelbook 2 and more

Oct 08, 2018

Pixel Ultra

Google mocks theories of a possible 'Pixel Ultra' launch through an Instagram post

Oct 04, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL stock wallpaper, along with design details leaked

Oct 09, 2018

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3 XL gets listed for sale in Hong Kong days before expected launch

Oct 07, 2018

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL wallpapers leaked and are available for download: Report

Sep 26, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

Sep 26, 2018

science

Heart Disease

This breakthrough imaging technology can warn of heart attacks years in advance

Oct 09, 2018

Wind Energy

Wind power could cause more harm than previously thought for rising temperatures

Oct 09, 2018

Tuberculosis

How Idukki in Kerala is leading by example in the fight against TB, and winning

Oct 09, 2018

UN's IPCC report predicts massive heatwaves, loss to lives from rising temperatures

Oct 08, 2018