Google Pixel 3 XL units are being sold at $2000 in the black market on Telegram

The dealer has claimed that recent leaks about a white Pixel 3 XL are also from a unit sold by him.

As Google awaits the launch of its third generation Pixel phones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, apparently, some units of the latter have already made into the black market at $2,000 each.

According to a report by 9to5Google, a Ukranian blogger who goes by the name of Luchkov and Wylasacom Media posted high-resolution pictures from the Pixel 3 XL had also shared a hands-on video footage of the Pixel 3 XL on 10 August. The video showed off the device and box accessories as well as the Pixel Buds. The video was later reportedly linked to an unknown Telegram channel.

Now, this Telegram channel has been luring customers to buy the yet-to-be-launched Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 2 XL units which were launched last year.

Representational image.

Representational image.

In order to buy the phone, the customer has to reportedly contact another Telegram user to buy the units. This user mentions $2,000 as the price of the phone and a pickup point in London. On first glance, though it may look as if the person is duping the customer, 9to5Google verified that the claims are true.

Following this, the seller also included another message in the Telegram channel, which read, "Remains only 3 pcs. Google Pixel 3 XL I answer immediately to the most popular questions:  The price is 2000 $, Payment is possible via PayPal or Bitcoin. The second is preferable because PayPal has a horse commission for international transfers. Dispatch is made from London via DHL or FedEx. Regarding the purchase, please contact [removed] Also I remind you that there is a large amount of Google Pixel 2 XL at a good price. Please!"

As per some screenshots sent to the investigating publication by a buyer, it was confirmed that the seller had sold 10 phones to a customer. However, it is yet to known as to how these people got hold of so many units to sell and how many were sold. The dealer had many preproduction units, of which he was successful in selling many.

The dealer has claimed that recent leaks about a white Pixel 3 XL are also from a unit sold by him.

