There seems to be no denying it now. The Google Pixel 3 is nearly guaranteed to come with a notch. XDA-Developers managed to get their hands on what appears to be a prototype for the Pixel 3 XL and the photos shows the notch on the top along with a chin at the bottom.

The photos in the report show what appears to be dual-camera setup, but it's not in the back. The notch on the front looks to be housing two lenses which would make this is the first Pixel smartphone to sport two cameras on one side. The back of the device still shows a single camera system along with the fingerprint reader at a similar position as the Pixel 2.

The leaked prototype also revealed that the Pixel 3 will come in a variant which will have 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage along with the obvious inclusion of the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The prototype referenced in the article is codenamed 'crosshatch' and there is also the possibility that the phone may have wireless charging.

The Pixel 2 did not have a headphone jack and this prototype also shows that the Pixel 3 will not be reintroducing it.

On the right side of the device, the photos show that volume and power buttons are positioned similarly to the Google Pixel 2 XL. At the bottom, there is the reversible type-C connector besides which sits the SIM card tray. There's no word on whether the Pixel 3 will be dual SIM or remain single SIM.

To be clear, these photos are not definitive proof of the Pixel 3's design and we shall have to wait till the usual release timing of October to get official confirmation.

Till then we shall keep you updated as the story develops.