tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 14:41 IST

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL go on sale today: Launch offers, discounts, pricing

The Google Pixel 3 is priced starting Rs 71,000, while the highest variant of Pixel 3 XL costs Rs 92,000.

After the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched last month, the smartphones are set to go on sale in the Indian market, starting today, that is 1 November.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL pricing

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come in two variants each. The Pixel 3, 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 71,000, and the Pixel 3 XL 64 GB variant costs Rs 83,000. On the other hand, the higher 128 GB storage variant of the Pixel 3 costs Rs 80,000, and Pixel 3 XL’s will set you back by Rs 92,000.

You can read our Pixel 3 XL review here.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to be bundled with Google Home Mini

For users who are keen on purchasing the new Pixel phones, here’s a bonus for you. If you buy either of the phones off Flipkart, between 1 November to 7 November, you will get a free Google Home Mini along with it.

While the smartphones’ listing on Flipkart does not mention the Google Home Mini yet, we confirmed with a Google representative, who told us that this offer has been rolled out by Flipkart for the mentioned period of time. We have also asked if this offer will be valid on offline purchases as well. We are yet to get a response on that; we will update this space as and we know more about it.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL cashbacks, discounts

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are eligible for 10 percent instant discount on Mastercard for customers making their first online payment on Flipkart.

HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders can also avail an instant Rs 4,000 discount on the Pixel 3. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can also get an extra 5 percent off on both models, although, the maximum discount per card has been capped at Rs 200, which makes the offer kind of useless.

As part of Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, customers will be able to avail an instant discount using SBI debit and credit cards as well, although, Flipkart is yet to announce all the details.

For users who are existing Pixel users, if they exchange the older generation devices for the new one, they can get up to Rs 7,000 off, and up to Rs 4,000 on other brands of smartphones.

