Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are scheduled to go on sale in India starting 1 November.

And now, ahead of the smartphone’s sale in India, some launch offers for the devices have been leaked, wherein customers purchasing the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL between 1 November and 7 November will get a free Google Home Mini bundled with it.

This offer was first reported by Mahesh Telecom in a tweet, which also adds a (strange) condition to the offer, according to which, in order to avail it a user must be an existing Google phone or Nexus phone user. You don’t have to exchange your old device for the Pixel 3 phones, it’s somewhat like a prize for proving your loyalty, if you must.

Do note, this Google Home mini offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer.

"#GoogleHomeMini Free on purchase of #GooglePixel3 and #GooglePixel3XL for existing Pixel & Nexus customers. Offer valid till 7th November. pic.twitter.com/Nv20aZPTlJ — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) October 29, 2018

From what this tweet suggests, the offer will be available only at select offline stores. However, there is still no clarity if existing Pixel and Nexus users will able to avail this offer on purchase via Flipkart. At the time of writing this story, there was no mention of any such offer on Flipkart.

In addition to that, Google also has apparently also announced a few no cost EMI options with a few banks, and up to 5 percent cashback on purchase via HDFC Debit or Credit card, Citibank credit card, RBL credit card, or BFL super cards.

It must be mentioned that Google India hasn’t confirmed any of these offers yet.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL offers on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are eligible for 10 percent instant discount on Mastercard for customers making their first online payment on Flipkart.

HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders can also avail an instant Rs 4,000 discount on the Pixel 3. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can also get an extra 5 percent off on both models, although, the maximum discount per card has been capped at Rs 200, which makes the offer kind of useless.

As part of Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, customers will be able to avail an instant discount using SBI debit and credit cards as well, although, Flipkart is yet to announce all the details.

For users who are existing Pixel users, if they exchange the older generation devices for the new one, they can get up to Rs 7,000 off, and up to Rs 4,000 on other brands of smartphones.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come in two variants each. The Pixel 3, 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 71,000, and the Pixel 3 XL 64 GB variant costs Rs 83,000. On the other hand, the higher the 128 GB storage variant of the Pixel 3 costs Rs 80,000, and Pixel 3 XL’s will set you back by Rs 92,000.