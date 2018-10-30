Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 12:27 IST

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to come with a free Home Mini speaker in India

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are scheduled to go on sale starting 1 November.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are scheduled to go on sale in India starting 1 November.

And now, ahead of the smartphone’s sale in India, some launch offers for the devices have been leaked, wherein customers purchasing the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL between 1 November and 7 November will get a free Google Home Mini bundled with it.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

This offer was first reported by Mahesh Telecom in a tweet, which also adds a (strange) condition to the offer, according to which, in order to avail it a user must be an existing Google phone or Nexus phone user. You don’t have to exchange your old device for the Pixel 3 phones, it’s somewhat like a prize for proving your loyalty, if you must.

Do note, this Google Home mini offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer.

From what this tweet suggests, the offer will be available only at select offline stores. However, there is still no clarity if existing Pixel and Nexus users will able to avail this offer on purchase via Flipkart. At the time of writing this story, there was no mention of any such offer on Flipkart.

In addition to that, Google also has apparently also announced a few no cost EMI options with a few banks, and up to 5 percent cashback on purchase via HDFC Debit or Credit card, Citibank credit card, RBL credit card, or BFL super cards.

It must be mentioned that Google India hasn’t confirmed any of these offers yet.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL offers on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are eligible for 10 percent instant discount on Mastercard for customers making their first online payment on Flipkart.

HDFC Bank debit and credit card holders can also avail an instant Rs 4,000 discount on the Pixel 3. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can also get an extra 5 percent off on both models, although, the maximum discount per card has been capped at Rs 200, which makes the offer kind of useless.

As part of Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale, customers will be able to avail an instant discount using SBI debit and credit cards as well, although, Flipkart is yet to announce all the details.

For users who are existing Pixel users, if they exchange the older generation devices for the new one, they can get up to Rs 7,000 off, and up to Rs 4,000 on other brands of smartphones.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come in two variants each. The Pixel 3, 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 71,000, and the Pixel 3 XL 64 GB variant costs Rs 83,000. On the other hand, the higher the 128 GB storage variant of the Pixel 3 costs Rs 80,000, and Pixel 3 XL’s will set you back by Rs 92,000.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

also see

Google Camera app

Google's upcoming version of camera app hints at a time-lapse mode

Oct 20, 2018

Smart Compose

Gmail's Smart Compose which assists you to write emails is now live on Pixel 3

Oct 18, 2018

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now up for pre-orders on Airtel's online store

Oct 17, 2018

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 2 camera port gets photobooth, motion tracking, live Google Lens

Oct 29, 2018

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Smartphone camera shootout

Oct 23, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL review: Yet another stunning camera, yet another boring design

Oct 19, 2018

science

Dwarf Galaxy

Dwarf galaxy called Small Magellanic Cloud close to Milky Way is slowly dying

Oct 30, 2018

NewsTracker

#MeToo in India: IISc researcher Giridhar Madras sent on 'compulsory retirement' following sexual harassment charges

Oct 30, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018