tech2 News Staff 09 October, 2018 22:13 IST
Devices will be available for pre-order from 11 October, to ship 1 November.
Apple had its moment last month, and now it's Google's time to shine! Google's MadeByGoogle event is finally here, though some of the excitement is tempered by the fact that we've seen a tonne of leaks on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL so far.
The event is taking place in New York, and this is where you can find all the updates from the event, which will kick off at 8.30 pm tonight.
If you're here early, here's a quick look at all that we're expecting.
The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL, have leaked endlessly in the past and we essentially know all the details about the device. The biggest thing that people have been arguing about is the gigantic notch on the Pixel 3 XL, which almost looks like a face.
Besides the Pixels, we are also expecting an unusual smart speaker this time, with a touchscreen display of about 7 inches mounted on a cloth-covered speaker, which will be called the Google Home Hub. There is also Google's first Chrome OS tablet, called the Pixel Slate which might be launched at the event. It might feature a detachable keyboard accessory and have support for an active pen.
A wireless charging stand called the Pixel Stand with a Google Assistant interface, a Pixelbook 2 and finally, a new Chromecast, are also expected.
highlights
22:11 (IST)
Google Pixel 3: Specs and availability OS: Android 9.0 Pie RAM: 4 GB Storage: 64/128 GB SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Battery: 2,915 mAh, 18 W fast charger included, Qi support Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink Pre-orders begin 11 October Devices to be available from 1 November. Pixel 3, 64 GB: Rs 71,000 Pixel 3, 128 GB: Rs 80,000 Pixel 3 XL, 64 GB: Rs 83,000 Pixel 3 XL, 128 GB: Rs 92,000
21:41 (IST)
Pixel Stand The phone will provide a totally different experience when charging. Introducing: The Pixel Stand. The stand changes the way you interact with the phone. The UI changes to be visible from across the room. The alarm is also more thoughtful. The screen, for example, will brighten more slowly.
21:36 (IST)
No more pesky spammers Just tap "Screen Call" when you get a call and the phone will automatically answer the call and ask who's calling and why. The conversation is transcribed in real-time on the screen. You can then simply ask Google to send a quick reply or mark the call as spam. You can, of course, answer the call if you feel like it. This is game-changing!
21:34 (IST)
Google Lens Google Lens support is integrated into the phone. Google's calling such features "superpowers". Motion AF will continuously track moving objects and maintain focus. Other features will track smiles and take pictures automatically only when you're smiling. A whole suite of such features will enhance your Google experience.
21:32 (IST)
AR also comes to Pixel Google has partnered with Marvel, and even Childish Gambino to bring AR stickers to Pixel devices. This feature will also be rolling out to older Pixel phones.
21:30 (IST)
Group selfies come to Pixel The phone's dual front cameras can capture "group selfies", i.e. wide-angle photos. Yay!
21:29 (IST)
Night Sight: You'll never need a flash again Versus the iPhone XS, the Pixel 3 camera seems worlds apart! Images are brighter and cleaner, though this is a Google demo. The feature is coming to older Pixels as well.
21:28 (IST)
Top Shot: Smiles instead of sneezes Cue compilation of the worst possible photos we've ever taken. Top Shot will skim through the burst of photos it captures for every shot you want to take and pick the best image for you, images with smiles, open eyes and everything else that makes an image great.
21:26 (IST)
The camera is "generations" ahead Pixel captures a burst of photos and combines them algorithmically. This is "generations" ahead of the competition, says Google. Pixel Core, the AI that drives Pixel's camera, is now integrated into Pixel 3.
21:23 (IST)
The smartest camera gets even better Google is partnering with Annie Leibovitz. She will travel the world and take photos with it. Other top photographers have shot magazine covers using the phone.
21:22 (IST)
Finally, the phone Google has finally decided to start talking about the phone. The phone features a matte-finished glass back. It'll be available in 3 colours, black, white and pink. The display is a 6.3-inch unit and is a flexible OLED. The speakers are 40% louder, it seems. Pixel 3 owners will get 6 months of free YouTube Music.
21:16 (IST)
Pixel Slate Keyboard Pixel Slate supports a keyboard in a folio case. It's full size and is backlit. There's also a trackpad. The folio stand is completely adjustable and you can lay the device flat or at any angle. Why couldn't Apple have bothered to design their iPad Pro keyboard like this?
21:11 (IST)
Pixel Slate Slate is a completely new experience. It's not a laptop trying to be a tablet or a phone trying to be a tablet. The Pixel Slate features a 290 ppi display, that's fractionally higher than that of the iPad Pro. It features dual front-firing speakers that deliver "surprisingly big" sound. AI has apparently helped fine-tune the audio output as well.
21:05 (IST)
Pricing and availability Google Home Hub will go on sale at $149 in the US, UK and Australia on 22 October.
21:03 (IST)
The world's best photo frame If you're not using your Hub, you can have all your embarrassing photos on display for all to see. #cringe
20:59 (IST)
Hub supports recipes, wake up routines and more. The UI is quite nice for recipes, with each step being shown as a slide. The YouTube experience: YouTube Music is supported. The UI is also optimised for a touch screen and features large buttons and other prominent elements. YouTube Premium will be available for free for 6 months on purchase of a Home Hub. Peace of mind: Hub features filters and other controls to help parents limit time spent with the device. There are also options to control notifications.
20:54 (IST)
What is the Google Home Hub The number of queries on Google Home has gone up by over 400% in the last year, says Google Google Home Hub lets you not just hear a response, you can hear the response. Maps, YouTube, Calendar and Photos are integrated into the hub and can be controlled with your voice. The design features soft, rounded corners and custom fabrics. It's available in 4 different colours. Most importantly, the hub has no camera to ensure that you feel safe and comfortable when using it. Looking at you, Facebook Portal.
20:50 (IST)
Powerful words Our job is to figure out what it feels like to hold Google in our hands - Ivy Ross
20:47 (IST)
Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub confirmed Pixel 3: "We designed the world's best camera and put it in the world's most helpful phone!" - Osterloh Pixel Slate: Life at home and the productivity of a desktop in a tablet with a detachable keyboard. Google Home Hub: Manage your life from a single screen.
20:37 (IST)
A journey down memory lane Osterloh: Even after 2 decades, we're constantly working to save milliseconds from our search time. This has pushed us to do new things, build our own things. Improving search led us down a path to understanding language, which then taught us how to translate. We're now translating billions of words a day. And now that we're mastering translation, we can offer voice interaction, we can help you cut back on repetitive typing.
20:26 (IST)
5 more minutes... While we wait, here's a quick roundup of what to expect from the event.
22:11 (IST)
Google Pixel 3: Specs and availability
OS: Android 9.0 Pie
RAM: 4 GB
Storage: 64/128 GB
SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Battery: 2,915 mAh, 18 W fast charger included, Qi support
Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink
Pre-orders begin 11 October
Devices to be available from 1 November.
Pixel 3, 64 GB: Rs 71,000
Pixel 3, 128 GB: Rs 80,000
Pixel 3 XL, 64 GB: Rs 83,000
Pixel 3 XL, 128 GB: Rs 92,000
21:46 (IST)
Your own personal Google
Designed from the inside out to offer your own personal Google, says Osterloh.
We're taking user wellbeing very seriously.
All devices are available on store.google.com.
And that seems to it. A rather quick and low-key event for products that deserved more.
21:42 (IST)
Google Pixel 3 prices
Google Pixel 3: $799, arrival on 19 October
Pixel Stand: $79
For now, these are US launch dates and prices.
21:41 (IST)
Pixel Stand
The phone will provide a totally different experience when charging. Introducing: The Pixel Stand.
The stand changes the way you interact with the phone. The UI changes to be visible from across the room. The alarm is also more thoughtful. The screen, for example, will brighten more slowly.
21:38 (IST)
Google Pixel stand with Google Assistant announced
21:37 (IST)
Flip to Shush!
You can flip the Pixel to shush all the notifications.
21:36 (IST)
No more pesky spammers
Just tap "Screen Call" when you get a call and the phone will automatically answer the call and ask who's calling and why. The conversation is transcribed in real-time on the screen. You can then simply ask Google to send a quick reply or mark the call as spam. You can, of course, answer the call if you feel like it.
This is game-changing!
21:36 (IST)
When is Google Duplex coming though?
The highly anticipated #GoogleDuplex feature is going to come to Pixel devices this month... or maybe next month. Google ain't sure.— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
21:34 (IST)
Google Lens
Google Lens support is integrated into the phone. Google's calling such features "superpowers".
Motion AF will continuously track moving objects and maintain focus. Other features will track smiles and take pictures automatically only when you're smiling.
A whole suite of such features will enhance your Google experience.
21:32 (IST)
Google Lens is now integrated directly into the Pixel 3 camera. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/KjqOoAMHOa— HardwareZone (@hardwarezone) October 9, 2018
21:32 (IST)
AR also comes to Pixel
Google has partnered with Marvel, and even Childish Gambino to bring AR stickers to Pixel devices. This feature will also be rolling out to older Pixel phones.
21:31 (IST)
Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS. Who Won?
Yeah, it's becoming the iPhone XS vs Pixel 3. No surprises there. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/nzKpzhOLhS— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
21:30 (IST)
Group selfies come to Pixel
The phone's dual front cameras can capture "group selfies", i.e. wide-angle photos. Yay!
21:29 (IST)
Night Sight: You'll never need a flash again
Versus the iPhone XS, the Pixel 3 camera seems worlds apart! Images are brighter and cleaner, though this is a Google demo.
The feature is coming to older Pixels as well.
21:29 (IST)
Haha! We see what you did there Google!
21:28 (IST)
Top Shot: Smiles instead of sneezes
Cue compilation of the worst possible photos we've ever taken.
Top Shot will skim through the burst of photos it captures for every shot you want to take and pick the best image for you, images with smiles, open eyes and everything else that makes an image great.
21:26 (IST)
The camera is "generations" ahead
Pixel captures a burst of photos and combines them algorithmically. This is "generations" ahead of the competition, says Google.
Pixel Core, the AI that drives Pixel's camera, is now integrated into Pixel 3.
21:25 (IST)
Pixel 3 is here
The #Pixel3 and #Pixel3XL are....... exactly like all the millions of leaks we have seen recently. Also, there's a new colour called Not Pink. Ummm.. okay. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/gT9vdGVqVZ— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
21:25 (IST)
Google Pixel 3 announces a partnership with Annie Leibovitz
21:23 (IST)
The smartest camera gets even better
Google is partnering with Annie Leibovitz. She will travel the world and take photos with it.
Other top photographers have shot magazine covers using the phone.
21:22 (IST)
Finally, the phone
Google has finally decided to start talking about the phone.
The phone features a matte-finished glass back. It'll be available in 3 colours, black, white and pink.
The display is a 6.3-inch unit and is a flexible OLED.
The speakers are 40% louder, it seems. Pixel 3 owners will get 6 months of free YouTube Music.
21:22 (IST)
Yeah, the #PixelSlate is cool. But is it really going to be the iPad Pro killer? What do you think? #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/V6sKHSMHnD— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
21:20 (IST)
Prices of the Google Pixel Slate, the Pixel Slate keyboard and the Pixelbook Pen announced
21:19 (IST)
Pixel Slate pricing
Google Pixel Slate: $599
Google Pixel Slate Keyboard: $199
Google Pixelbook Pen: $99
21:18 (IST)
Pixel Slate vs iPad Pro: What do you prefer?
Pixel Slate runs ChromeOS, which also runs Android apps. Has front facing speakers and a crispy 3Kx2K display, and an optional Pixel Pen and keyboard. Basically saying “come at me, iPad Pro” pic.twitter.com/mgUHIVlzJu— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 9, 2018
21:18 (IST)
Where's the phone, Google?
Yes, the Hub is awesome, and so is the Slate, but where's the Pixel 3? We need more, Google! Hurry it up, please.
21:16 (IST)
The Pixel Slate has a detachable keyboard.
21:16 (IST)
Pixel Slate Keyboard
Pixel Slate supports a keyboard in a folio case. It's full size and is backlit. There's also a trackpad.
The folio stand is completely adjustable and you can lay the device flat or at any angle.
Why couldn't Apple have bothered to design their iPad Pro keyboard like this?
21:15 (IST)
ChromeOS on Pixel Slate actually looks nice
Unlike regular Android tablets, the Pixel Slate runs ChromeOS, which seems surprisingly useful in tablet mode. It's no longer about blowing up a phone UI.
The power button is a fingerprint sensor.
21:13 (IST)
Pixel Slate is now official
So @Google has announced a new tablet called the #PixelSlate which will run on the ChromeOS. Are you a fan of the ChromeOS? Also, it looks like the device has some killer speakers as per Google. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/dzKYgBUA2X— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
21:12 (IST)
Pixel Slate supports Portrait mode
The 8 MP camera units on the front and back support single-camera portrait mode, just like on the Pixel.
21:12 (IST)
Chord cutters ahoy
Pixel Slate buyers will get three months of free YouTube TV.
21:11 (IST)
Google announces the all-new Pixel Slate
It also comes "with surprisingly bug sound" for a great entertaining experience
21:11 (IST)
Pixel Slate
Slate is a completely new experience. It's not a laptop trying to be a tablet or a phone trying to be a tablet.
The Pixel Slate features a 290 ppi display, that's fractionally higher than that of the iPad Pro.
It features dual front-firing speakers that deliver "surprisingly big" sound. AI has apparently helped fine-tune the audio output as well.
21:10 (IST)
The Google Pixel Slate
This is the all new #Google #PixelSlate.#madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/OezFSVFDfT— Muhammad Abdullah (@iMAbdullahMalik) October 9, 2018
21:08 (IST)
You can now select the photo of a person you want to see and Google will create a new album with all the photos of said person on @googlephotos. Also, all blurry photos, over or underexposed photos and the likes will not be displayed.— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
#madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/L2F3miSFrW
21:08 (IST)
ChromeOS brings together the best of Google
Security, speed and usability, says Osterloh, is the promise of ChromeOS.
He then goes on to talk about the usefulness of the device and app support, which was added last year.
This is probably a lead up to the Pixel Slate.
21:08 (IST)
The Google Home Hub has been launched at $145
It goes on sale on 22 October in US, Australia and UK.
21:05 (IST)
Pricing and availability
Google Home Hub will go on sale at $149 in the US, UK and Australia on 22 October.
21:04 (IST)
Best foot forward
AI will ensure that only your "best" photos are visible. Blurry photos, for example, will not be visible.
21:03 (IST)
The world's best photo frame
If you're not using your Hub, you can have all your embarrassing photos on display for all to see. #cringe
21:01 (IST)
Home View for Hub
It's a dashboard that gives you a quick overview of your home. Information like Wi-Fi status, temperature, etc. will be available.
Most of this is irrelevant for India though. We don't have access to half as many compatible smart home devices yet.
21:00 (IST)
New Google smart display, Home Hub is the best cooking companion -- recipes, measurements, #HowTo videos -- all hands free 👩🍳👨🍳🍳 #MadeByGoogle #heygoogle #GoogleAssistant pic.twitter.com/3zGtScb7GN— marvin chow (@theREALmarvin) October 9, 2018
20:59 (IST)
Hub supports recipes, wake up routines and more.
The UI is quite nice for recipes, with each step being shown as a slide.
The YouTube experience: YouTube Music is supported. The UI is also optimised for a touch screen and features large buttons and other prominent elements. YouTube Premium will be available for free for 6 months on purchase of a Home Hub.
Peace of mind: Hub features filters and other controls to help parents limit time spent with the device. There are also options to control notifications.
20:59 (IST)
Mark Spates demos how the Google Home Hub works
Hub also comes with 6 months of premium YouTube access
20:58 (IST)
Google Home Hub and your Kitchen
#GoogleHomeHub is going to be your best kitchen partner as per Google. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/ETERFMN97q— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
20:56 (IST)
How Hub works
Mark Spates is on stage to tell us about Hub. He's certainly the coolest looking Google exec we've seen so far. Spiky hair, woollen tux, Unexpected.
20:56 (IST)
Diya Jolly, Google Vice President Product Management introduces the Google Home Hub
20:55 (IST)
Google Home Hub
With #GoogleHomeHub, you can not only hear your Google AI responses but also see them. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/OPNZaJe0pe— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 9, 2018
20:55 (IST)
Ambient EQ
Like Apple's TrueTone display, Home Hub will analyse the light around you and match the colour tone of the display.
also see
What to expect at Made By Google event 2018: Pixel 3/3XL, Pixelbook 2 and moreOct 08, 2018
Pixel 3 and 3 XL
Google Pixel 3, XL to be available from 1 November at a starting price of Rs 71,000Oct 09, 2018
Google Pixel 3/3 XL alleged to come with a 5.5-inch, 6.3-inch display respectivelyOct 09, 2018
Pixel Ultra
Google mocks theories of a possible 'Pixel Ultra' launch through an Instagram postOct 04, 2018
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL stock wallpaper, along with design details leakedOct 09, 2018
Google Pixel
Google Pixel 3 XL gets listed for sale in Hong Kong days before expected launchOct 07, 2018
science
Air Pollution
Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts go up in smokeOct 09, 2018
Space Travel
Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard BransonOct 09, 2018
Spikes on Europa
Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: StudyOct 09, 2018
Erectile Dysfunction
Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 malesOct 09, 2018