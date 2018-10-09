Apple had its moment last month, and now it's Google's time to shine! Google's MadeByGoogle event is finally here, though some of the excitement is tempered by the fact that we've seen a tonne of leaks on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL so far.

The event is taking place in New York, and this is where you can find all the updates from the event, which will kick off at 8.30 pm tonight.

If you're here early, here's a quick look at all that we're expecting.

The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL, have leaked endlessly in the past and we essentially know all the details about the device. The biggest thing that people have been arguing about is the gigantic notch on the Pixel 3 XL, which almost looks like a face.

Besides the Pixels, we are also expecting an unusual smart speaker this time, with a touchscreen display of about 7 inches mounted on a cloth-covered speaker, which will be called the Google Home Hub. There is also Google's first Chrome OS tablet, called the Pixel Slate which might be launched at the event. It might feature a detachable keyboard accessory and have support for an active pen.

A wireless charging stand called the Pixel Stand with a Google Assistant interface, a Pixelbook 2 and finally, a new Chromecast, are also expected.