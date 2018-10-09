Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
09 October, 2018

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL expected to launch in India on 22 October: Report

Google India is yet to put out an official word on when the two phones will go on sale.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at its Made By Google event in New York later today. While there have been way too many leaks revealing almost everything there is to know about either phones, its the price and the launch dates that we're all waiting for.

While there's obviously been no mention of the launch dates on Google India's end so far, a source close to MySmartPrice seems to have confirmed that both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will launch in India on 22 October. There's no way to confirm this claim, but for what its worth, it does seem like a realistic date as it coincides with the festive season in India.

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Engadget



Last year, Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on 4 October, following which, there wasn't an India launch event, but the phones were made available for pre-order on 26 October.

There is no way to confirm whether the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will go on sale immediately after launch, but given Google would want to bank on the festive season for sales, it shouldn't be too long.

Apart from the Pixel 3 lineup, Google is also expected to launch a number of other devices as well. The list of expected devices, includes a new Chromecast, a Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 tablet, a new range of smart speakers, a smart display touted as the Google Home Hub and possibly also a Chromebook like last year's Pixelbook.

For a detailed reading on all the expected devices and all, we know about them so far from leaks, renders and listings, head here.

