Tuesday, May 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Photos unlimited free storage to end on 1 June: Here's how you can free up space now

On reaching the 15 GB storage limit cap, iPhone users can subscribe to Google One or Apple One to buy storage.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2021 17:42:52 IST

Google, in November 2020, had previously announced to end its unlimited storage benefit to users starting 1 June. Some users might actually have to now buy the additional storage if required. For now, Google allows free storage of 15 GB, comprising Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail. People, who are currently below the 15 GB storage cap, won't be affected by the new update. But once the storage begins to get close to 15 GB, Google will notify the users.

Google Photos

Google Photos

Google Photos had earlier allowed its users to store unlimited ‘High' quality photos (compressed to below 16 MB) on the cloud for free. Now, ‘High' quality and ‘Express' quality "compressed" photos and videos backed up before 1 June will not be counted to the users' Google Account storage limit. However, photos backed up in ‘Original' quality before the date will be counted. Users can check their storage backup quality by visiting Google Photos app, clicking on their profile icon, changing their settings to 'backup and sync', uploading the photo size, and select High Quality or Express Quality, depending on the storage they have in their 15 GB storage cap.

They can also delete unwanted photos and videos from Google Photos, to stay within the 15 GB limit. The tech giant may introduce a new free tool in June that will let users find blurry, low-quality, and dark photos. It will help users delete them and stay within the 15 GB free storage limit.

On reaching the 15 GB storage limit cap, iPhone users can subscribe to Google One or Apple One to buy storage. Subscription plans are updated on Google's storage page.

Apart from additional storage, Google One allows the ability to automatically back up your phone to switch handsets easily and help you get in touch with experts for better complaint redressal. Besides, it allows access to Google Store rewards and Google Play credits.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google will now allow users to password-protect their Google account's activity history

May 25, 2021
Google will now allow users to password-protect their Google account's activity history
Android 12 public beta now available: New features, compatible devices, how to install, more

Android 12

Android 12 public beta now available: New features, compatible devices, how to install, more

May 19, 2021
Google Phone app's new Caller ID Announcement feature to announce who is calling: Report

Google Phone app

Google Phone app's new Caller ID Announcement feature to announce who is calling: Report

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Android 12’s Digital Car Key function coming for compatible vehicles

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Android 12’s Digital Car Key function coming for compatible vehicles

May 19, 2021
Google I/O 2021 to take place today at 10.30 pm IST: Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected; How to watch it live

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021 to take place today at 10.30 pm IST: Android 12, Pixel Watch and more expected; How to watch it live

May 18, 2021
Google I/O 2021: Android 12 'Material You' design for Workspace, Photos, Maps, more announced

Google I/O 2021

Google I/O 2021: Android 12 'Material You' design for Workspace, Photos, Maps, more announced

May 19, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021