FP Trending

Google allowed users to store countless numbers of compressed images in its Google Photos app till now. But with a recent update, the free upload is going away. From 1 June 2021, every image uploaded on Photos will take up space from the given 15 GB storage or any extra storage a user might have from their Google One subscription. Under Google’s original unlimited High-quality storage policy, users could upload any number of compressed High-quality images to the app for free. Only uncompressed 'Original' quality preset took up some of the 15 GB space allotted to every Google account holder.

If any user had Google One subscription, then the uploads took up little of that extra storage. With the change in policy, now all the photos, uncompressed or not, will be treated the same.

In a blog, Google said that existing High-quality photos and videos are being left out from this change. So any upload made after June, 2021 will be taking up your storage. But it does not mean you will have to start paying from June next year. If you have space left on the 15 GB stipulated space, then you can use that till it is full. After that space is up, you will have to buy a Google One subscription pack for more storage.

“If you back up your photos and videos in Original quality, these changes do not affect you. As always, your Original quality photos and videos will continue to count toward your 15 GB of free storage across your Google Account”. Users with Pixel (1 to 5) phones will not be impacted with this.

Google says users can stay prepared by getting an estimate of their storage data and make necessary changes like deleting unnecessary upload and clearing up space using a new free tool that will be given in the Photos app in June 2021. The feature will suggest which pictures and videos are redundant, blurry or duplicates so that you can easily manage your backed up data.