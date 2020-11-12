Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Photos will put an end to its unlimited free uploads starting from June 2021

Earlier, users could upload any number of compressed 'high-quality' images to the app for free.


FP TrendingNov 12, 2020 15:44:45 IST

Google allowed users to store countless numbers of compressed images in its Google Photos app till now. But with a recent update, the free upload is going away. From 1 June 2021, every image uploaded on Photos will take up space from the given 15 GB storage or any extra storage a user might have from their Google One subscription. Under Google’s original unlimited High-quality storage policy, users could upload any number of compressed High-quality images to the app for free. Only uncompressed 'Original' quality preset took up some of the 15 GB space allotted to every Google account holder.

Google Photos will put an end to its unlimited free uploads starting from June 2021

Google said that existing High quality photos and videos are being left out from this change.

If any user had Google One subscription, then the uploads took up little of that extra storage. With the change in policy, now all the photos, uncompressed or not, will be treated the same.

In a blog, Google said that existing High-quality photos and videos are being left out from this change. So any upload made after June, 2021 will be taking up your storage. But it does not mean you will have to start paying from June next year. If you have space left on the 15 GB stipulated space, then you can use that till it is full. After that space is up, you will have to buy a Google One subscription pack for more storage.

“If you back up your photos and videos in Original quality, these changes do not affect you. As always, your Original quality photos and videos will continue to count toward your 15 GB of free storage across your Google Account”. Users with Pixel (1 to 5) phones will not be impacted with this.

Google says users can stay prepared by getting an estimate of their storage data and make necessary changes like deleting unnecessary upload and clearing up space using a new free tool that will be given in the Photos app in June 2021. The feature will suggest which pictures and videos are redundant, blurry or duplicates so that you can easily manage your backed up data.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Photos

Google Photos to rolls out a new colour pop editing feature just for Google One subscribers

Nov 09, 2020
Google Photos to rolls out a new colour pop editing feature just for Google One subscribers
Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Google One

Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Nov 10, 2020
Google rolls out November Android security patch and more updates for Pixel 4a, Pixel 5

Pixel phones

Google rolls out November Android security patch and more updates for Pixel 4a, Pixel 5

Nov 04, 2020
Google Play Store's new feature will allow Android users to compare apps before downloading

google play store

Google Play Store's new feature will allow Android users to compare apps before downloading

Oct 30, 2020
Google Pay returns to Apple App store after being pulled down for a couple of days

Google Pay

Google Pay returns to Apple App store after being pulled down for a couple of days

Oct 29, 2020
Apple is developing its own search engine that will go up against Google: Report

Apple

Apple is developing its own search engine that will go up against Google: Report

Oct 29, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020