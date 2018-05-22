You are here:
Google Photos finally lets you mark your favourite images and access them all under one folder

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 22, 2018 11:30 AM IST

Google Photos has been around for a while but tends to lack a number of elementary options which makes it a difficult pick as a default image viewing app on Android smartphones. One of these is the ability to mark an image as 'Favourite' and Google has finally added it.

Google Photos. Google.

A new icon which lets users mark an image as 'favourite' now pops up on the top right corner of the app, allowing users to separate certain pictures which can be accessed with greater ease. The feature was announced on Google Photos' Twitter handle where a video revealed that once an image is marked as a favourite, the app automatically creates a new album labelled 'Favourites'. Subsequent images which are marked will show up in the 'Favorites' album.

This may seem like a pretty straightforward and simple feature but it did take Google extremely long to add the feature to Google Photos. Google says the feature will start rolling out this week, so users should be able to see the icon on their app quite soon. Google also announced another addition, allowing users to be able to heart photos shared with them. This feature is almost identical to liking photos on Instagram so nothing new here really.

Back at its developer conference earlier this month, Google announced a number of new features for Photos that include quick edits enabled through artificial intelligence, colour pop and the ability to colourise old monochrome images.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 11:30 AM


