Google Photos has been around for a while but tends to lack a number of elementary options which makes it a difficult pick as a default image viewing app on Android smartphones. One of these is the ability to mark an image as 'Favourite' and Google has finally added it.

A new icon which lets users mark an image as 'favourite' now pops up on the top right corner of the app, allowing users to separate certain pictures which can be accessed with greater ease. The feature was announced on Google Photos' Twitter handle where a video revealed that once an image is marked as a favourite, the app automatically creates a new album labelled 'Favourites'. Subsequent images which are marked will show up in the 'Favorites' album.

It’s OK to play favorites. Rolling out this week, tap the ⭐️ button to mark a photo as a favorite. Head to the Albums tab and view all your favorites in one place. pic.twitter.com/eWnSMDKQ72 — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 21, 2018

This may seem like a pretty straightforward and simple feature but it did take Google extremely long to add the feature to Google Photos. Google says the feature will start rolling out this week, so users should be able to see the icon on their app quite soon. Google also announced another addition, allowing users to be able to heart photos shared with them. This feature is almost identical to liking photos on Instagram so nothing new here really.

Coming soon, you can give some love to the photos your friend just shared. Look out for the ♥️ icon when viewing a shared album or photo. pic.twitter.com/C2OVsyX3fO — Google Photos (@googlephotos) May 21, 2018

Back at its developer conference earlier this month, Google announced a number of new features for Photos that include quick edits enabled through artificial intelligence, colour pop and the ability to colourise old monochrome images.