Wednesday, May 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Phone app's new Caller ID Announcement feature to announce who is calling: Report

This feature will help users ditch unwanted calls especially visually impaired users.


tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2021 12:48:06 IST

Google's Phone app was earlier available only on Pixel and Android One devices but last year, Google started expanding it to all Android smartphones. Now, the app is getting a new feature called "Caller ID Announcement", which will announce the name and number of the caller just like the Truecaller app shows callers' details, as reported by 9to5 Google. If you are using the Google Phone app, you can get the new feature by updating it to the latest version.

Image: Google

This feature will help users ditch unwanted calls especially visually impaired users. Image: Google

As per the report, to enable the feature, users need to open the Google Phone app> Settings> Caller ID announcement. The "Caller ID announcement" feature is disabled by default.

Users will get three options to choose from: Always, Only when using a headset and Never. So whenever the phone rings (according to the settings you've chosen), the app will announce who is calling.

This feature will help users ditch unwanted calls especially visually impaired users.

To recall, last year Google announced that the Phone app will tell users the name of a caller, their branding, a small badge to show that they are verified, and also a reason for their call. This feature was initially rolled out for Pixel and Android One phones in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Phone app to warn you about spam callers as well as block and report them

Jul 26, 2016
Google Phone app to warn you about spam callers as well as block and report them
Google is testing a bottom navigation bar on the latest version of its Android dialer app

NewsTracker

Google is testing a bottom navigation bar on the latest version of its Android dialer app

Feb 20, 2018
Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Google

Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

Sep 09, 2020
Facebook launches Hello for Android, a new caller ID-type app

Facebook launches Hello for Android, a new caller ID-type app

Apr 26, 2015
Truecaller gets new features after crossing 100 million milestone

Truecaller gets new features after crossing 100 million milestone

Dec 05, 2014
Truedialer by Trucaller app shows IDs in outgoing calls

Truedialer by Trucaller app shows IDs in outgoing calls

Oct 31, 2014

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021