Google's Phone app gets verified calls feature that will tell users why businesses are calling

This feature will be exclusive to Google’s Phone app that comes preloaded on Pixel and Android One phones.


FP TrendingSep 09, 2020 13:47:35 IST

Often we miss important calls that are from unknown numbers. On the other hand, spam callers take advantage of us not knowing their intent is of informing us about anything or a marketing tactic. Third-party apps fail to help as the caller can decide what to be put in as their identity.

Google is introducing a new ‘Verified Calls’ feature to aid users with all the above-listed issues. Now the feature in Google’s Phone app will tell you the name of a caller, their branding, a small badge to show that they are verified, and also a reason for their call.

Google Verified calls. Image: Google

Google Verified calls. Image: Google

This feature will be exclusive to Google’s Phone app that comes preloaded on Pixel and Android One phones. But the recent blog written by Product Manager Gal Vered says that the app is coming to other Android devices. People can download it from the app store in the upcoming weeks. The Verge says that even a few flagship handsets from Samsung and LG are also going to get the app. Users with compatible phones will be able to download the phone calling application from the Google Play Store.

Google also says how the feature is helpful for businesses. The blog gives the example of banks calling to alert their customer about any possible fraudulent transaction. Users are more likely to answer if a call reason flashes on their mobile screen.

Explaining how the feature will work, Google has created a support page that says Google will be integrating with participating businesses to verify their identity. Once the identity matches their server information, businesses would need to provide the reason for calling and show their logo. “To keep your data private, Google doesn’t share sensitive information about you with our business partners”.

The feature is initially rolling out in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India.

