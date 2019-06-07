tech2 News Staff

Earlier this week, Google started to roll out the fourth beta version of the upcoming Android OS iteration. However, just a few hours after the release, Google was forced to stop the rollout after many Pixel users complained about the update bricking their device.

This issue was first reported by some users on Reddit and was also confirmed by Android Police. Reportedly, installing the update was sending Pixel phones into boot loops. Google is apparently looking for a fix for the issue before the Android Q beta 4 is re-released. Google Pixel 2 XL users seem to be most vulnerable to this problem.

While Google hasn't announced any official fix for this issue, some Redditers discovered that performing a factory reset helped. Notably, though, a factory reset will erase all data and updates from the device. Some users also suggested that restarting in recovery mode and rebooting from there helps.

Google also took to Reddit to acknowledge the issue, and says that it is working on a fix. While the bricking issue was only reported by most Pixel 2 XL users, Google says that it has paused the rollout for all devices.

"We're aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 4 related to installing updates. We've temporarily paused Beta 4 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide an update once the issue is resolved."

The latest build of Android Q beta is currently unfinished and is suitable for developers who want to fine-tune their apps to this upcoming version of Android. It is therefore recommended to not use this beta version on your daily driver phone as there could be several unresolved bugs in the beta.

