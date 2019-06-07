Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google pauses Android Q beta 4 after reports of bricking Pixel smartphones

Google Pixel 2 XL users seem to be most vulnerable to the issue in the Android Q beta 4.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 08:41:13 IST

Earlier this week, Google started to roll out the fourth beta version of the upcoming Android OS iteration. However, just a few hours after the release, Google was forced to stop the rollout after many Pixel users complained about the update bricking their device.

This issue was first reported by some users on Reddit and was also confirmed by Android Police. Reportedly, installing the update was sending Pixel phones into boot loops. Google is apparently looking for a fix for the issue before the Android Q beta 4 is re-released. Google Pixel 2 XL users seem to be most vulnerable to this problem.

Google pauses Android Q beta 4 after reports of bricking Pixel smartphones

Google Android 10 Q.

While Google hasn't announced any official fix for this issue, some Redditers discovered that performing a factory reset helped. Notably, though, a factory reset will erase all data and updates from the device. Some users also suggested that restarting in recovery mode and rebooting from there helps.

Beta 4 OTA bricked my Pixel 2 XL from r/android_beta

Google also took to Reddit to acknowledge the issue, and says that it is working on a fix. While the bricking issue was only reported by most Pixel 2 XL users, Google says that it has paused the rollout for all devices.

"We're aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 4 related to installing updates. We've temporarily paused Beta 4 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide an update once the issue is resolved."

Also Read: Android Q beta announced for OnePlus 7-series: Here's how to download it

The latest build of Android Q beta is currently unfinished and is suitable for developers who want to fine-tune their apps to this upcoming version of Android. It is therefore recommended to not use this beta version on your daily driver phone as there could be several unresolved bugs in the beta.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Asus Zenfone

Asus announces limited ZenFone 6 Edition 30 with 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage

May 28, 2019
Asus announces limited ZenFone 6 Edition 30 with 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage
Google Search changes will index mobile-first websites higher from 1 July

Google

Google Search changes will index mobile-first websites higher from 1 July

May 29, 2019
Google Stadia Connect: When and where to watch Google’s pre-E3 keynote

Google Stadia

Google Stadia Connect: When and where to watch Google’s pre-E3 keynote

Jun 05, 2019
Google Duo now lets you video call 8 people simultaneously, adds data saving mode

Google Duo

Google Duo now lets you video call 8 people simultaneously, adds data saving mode

May 25, 2019
Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

Google lens

Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

May 29, 2019
Google Cloud service outage which stopped YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat is now resolved

Google

Google Cloud service outage which stopped YouTube, Gmail, Snapchat is now resolved

Jun 03, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Inaugural edition focusses on raising food safety awareness at middle-income, grassroots level

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Inaugural edition focusses on raising food safety awareness at middle-income, grassroots level

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019