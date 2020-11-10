Tuesday, November 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

The subscription packs of Google One start from Rs 130 per month that offers 100 GB space in addition to the 15 GB offered for free with every Google account.


FP TrendingNov 10, 2020 13:39:26 IST

Google’s subscription service Google One has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. While it means that the application is enjoying success among Android users, the number of downloads reflected on the play store also includes pre-installation numbers. Hence, the digits naturally get a boost for being a Google-developed app. By reaching 100 million installs, the app has come at the same standing as Google Classroom or YouTube Studio. Launched in 2018, Google One aims to give users more cloud storage spread across Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

Google One crosses the benchmark of 100 million downloads on Google Play Store

Google One

Users can get direct Google support from experts and credits when buying from the Google Store. As part of the paid bundle, Google One also offers a few extra benefits from other Google products like “special hotel pricing, Google Play credits, and more”.

In India, the subscription packs start from Rs 130 per month which gets users 100 GB space in addition to the 15 GB offered for free with every Google account. This is not for solitary use as google lets users invite up to 5 additional family members to the plan. They do not get the usr’s share of the storage but separate benefits while using the same pack.

As much as it sounds enticing, the installation numbers have a lot to do with Google not allowing Android devices to get access to the Play Store if they do not have some Google apps pre-installed. This means that many of the 100 million installs of Google One may not be paid members of the plan but users who cannot uninstall the app from their devices.

Google is still working on bringing more premium features to Google One though. Recently, it was revealed that Google was rolling out a new Colour Pop feature just for the Google One subscribers on Google Photos. While free users will get to edit only photos with depth information using Colour Pop, paid members can implement the edit on any kind of picture

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Photos

Google Photos to rolls out a new colour pop editing feature just for Google One subscribers

Nov 09, 2020
Google Photos to rolls out a new colour pop editing feature just for Google One subscribers
Google pulls down 3 children apps from Play Store due to data collection violation

Google

Google pulls down 3 children apps from Play Store due to data collection violation

Oct 27, 2020
Google Play Store's new feature will allow Android users to compare apps before downloading

google play store

Google Play Store's new feature will allow Android users to compare apps before downloading

Oct 30, 2020
Mitron launches Atmanirbhar Apps to help users discover Made in India apps

Atmanirbhar Apps

Mitron launches Atmanirbhar Apps to help users discover Made in India apps

Nov 02, 2020
Google rolls out November Android security patch and more updates for Pixel 4a, Pixel 5

Pixel phones

Google rolls out November Android security patch and more updates for Pixel 4a, Pixel 5

Nov 04, 2020
Google Pay returns to Apple App store after being pulled down for a couple of days

Google Pay

Google Pay returns to Apple App store after being pulled down for a couple of days

Oct 29, 2020

science

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020