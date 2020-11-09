FP Trending

Google Photos has a lot of editing features to make necessary changes in the pictures stored in the app. One of them is Colour Pop that helps users keep the subject of the picture in colour while the rest in the background gets black and white. This feature only worked for images with depth differentiation – like portrait images. Google recently introduced the option to use Colour Pop for all images. The only catch being the latest feature is available to paid subscribers of Google One. This means in order to use an editing tool from Google Photos, users would have to buy the subscription which is available for £1.59 per month.

Speaking to Engadget, a Google spokesperson cleared it out that Photos was not making a previously free app into something you have to pay for but just adding a new feature in the premium version.

This new version is likely to use machine learning to automatically differentiate the foreground from the background to edit pictures without any depth information.

Experts at XDA Developers studied the APK of Google Photos v5.18 and found that there are strings in the update which will urge users to go premium to be able to enjoy more exclusive editing features on Photos. While a thorough study of the strings has revealed prompts like: “Get extra editing features with a Google One membership,” the portal found no clue as to what these premium features are going to be. They found evidence that Google Photos is working on three preprocessing suggestions as well as new filters to help users edit the sky under the Skypalette suggestion.