In an effort to revamp its Google Drive online storage subscription plans and simplify it, Google earlier this month announced the roll-out of a new, low-cost storage plan called Google One.

Less than two weeks later, the Google One app seems to have already gone live on the Play Store despite not being ready to be used just yet. As per a report by 9To5Google, the updated data plans offered under Google One will go live only several months later but the app can be already downloaded for some odd reason.

As per the app's description on the Play Store, the app can be used to manage one's storage plan, which covers Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. In addition to this, one can also share their plan with up to five family members and also allow them to gain access to additional benefits.

At the time writing this report, the app does not show up in India yet but as per another report by PhoneArena, the app gives us a glimpse of the new storage plans that will be offered by Google and the changes in pricing. Now, Google will not change the base free storage of 15 GB which is allotted to every user but for those who are currently paying for larger amounts of storage will be getting more data. To sum it up, users who were paying $9.99 a month for 1 TB storage will now get 2 TB without paying more while a new 200 GB plan has also been added for $2.99 a month.

Google announced the shift to Google One with the primary goal of making cloud storage more affordable, along with the added benefit of having 24/7 technical support. Google explained that it noted the fact that users are increasingly uploading more and more data on the cloud especially after the onset of larger file formats such as 4K for video and RAW for high-resolution photography because of which a revamp was necessary.