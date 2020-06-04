Thursday, June 04, 2020Back to
Google now allows G Suite admins to fully migrate to Google Chat and get access to Gmail integration

The classic Hangouts in the bottom-left corner of Gmail on the web will be replaced with Google Chat 1:1.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2020 11:09:22 IST

Google has finally allowed G Suite admins to shift their users to Google Chat and get access to Gmail integration. This will allow Chat to become the default and only messaging app within Gmail. It will also facilitate movement of users away from Hangouts apps.

According to the blog, when users turn on the Chats preferred option, all classic Hangouts apps will get disabled for members of any organisation. People will have to use chat.google.com or download the mobile app if they want to continue messaging.

Google now allows G Suite admins to fully migrate to Google Chat and get access to Gmail integration

Gmail logo.

People who use the built-in Gmail chat service, there is no longer any need for two separate tabs for the two apps. Instead, Chat completely replaces Hangouts.

For admins who are ready to do away with Hangouts, they can head to the admin console and navigate to Apps. Once there, they need to head to G Suite, followed by Hangouts Chat and Chat Clients. Users need to select Chat Preferred and hit save. They might have to wait for up to 24 hours for the changes to take effect.

Image: G Suit

Image: G Suit

Google will also offer a classic Hangouts bot to notify users of unread group messages.

The classic Hangouts in the bottom-left corner of Gmail on the web will be replaced with Google Chat 1:1. As per the report, the final step of the classic Hangouts being disabled entirely will see all users upgraded in late 2020.

Google recently launched the 'Chat' service as Progressive Web Apps, or PWAs, for devices running Google Chrome browser version 73. The development was first detailed last April and allows people to use Google Chat in its own separate window. It does away with the browser’s address bar and also hides other unnecessary controls.

