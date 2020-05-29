FP Trending

Google has launched a 'Chat' service as Progressive Web Apps, or PWAs, for devices running Google Chrome browser version 73.

According to Web.dev, PWAs are built and enhanced with “modern application programme interfaces (APIs) to deliver native-like capabilities, reliability, and installability while reaching anyone, anywhere, on any device with a single codebase.”

A report in 9To5Google mentions that the development was first detailed last April and allows people to use Google Chat in its own separate window. It does away with browser's address bar and also hides other unnecessary controls.

XDA Developers reported that the new Google Chat desktop app replaces the old Electron client.

According to the report, PWA integrates with devices OS, making it feel like a native app. The report also says that the Google Chat app has a wider compatibility and can work on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS and Linux.

Google on its Support page said that people in an organisation can use the new Google Chat standalone app for a "faster and more secure experience."

"Users can install the standalone app, or administrators can deploy the app to their organization. If you're part of the Accelerated Transition Program, users who previously had the classic Hangouts extension or app are redirected to the new Chat standalone app," Google said.

The search engine giant further said that one does not have to update the app because it fetches updates through the web. The app also has better loading performances.

How to deploy app

Step 1: Sign into Google Admin console using an administrator account

Step 2: From the Admin console Home page, one needs to go to Devices and then Chrome management. Click Apps & extensions and point to Add and click Add by URL.

Step 3: Enter in the URL field.

Step 4: From the Open website in list, select Separate window and click Save.