tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018 18:01 IST

Google mocks theories of a possible 'Pixel Ultra' launch through an Instagram post

Google has put conspiracy theories to rest by means of an Instagram post from its @madebygoogle page.

Counting down to 9 October when Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 lineup, the company seems to poke fun at all the conspiracy theories that have been doing the rounds.

Over the past couple of months, we've seen at least a dozen Pixel 3 XL leaks, rumours and strangely, even reviews. But all this has given rise to conspiracy theories and there are not just one of them, but two.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL render.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL render.

The first, which we'd love to be true, is the one which states that Google is faking the leaks of the notched Pixel 3 XL model so that it can unveil a notch-less one at the event. To back this theory there's also a report where a Youtuber came on video to state that Google requested YouTubers to share video clips of them showing leaks of the notched Pixel 3 XL, only so that they could unveil one without a notch.

The second theory states that this year, Google isn't only launching the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL but also a third bezel-less Pixel Ultra. Those who believe in this theory concede that Google might follow the Apple route of launching three phones this year.

Sadly, Google has laid both the theories to rest by means of an Instagram post from its @madebygoogle page. The post which has been captioned, "We've heard rumors of a mini Pixel. Which begs the question of how "mini" is too mini? We have a feeling that the next one will be a bit bigger than this." There's also a white sheet of paper on the side with a phone inside a key ring, which is to sarcastically dismiss rumours of the Pixel arriving in three variants.

The post seems to be geared at all the rumours we've been hearing about the Pixel phones and clearly, the folks at Google can't seem to stop laughing about it. We will have to wait till launch day to find out who has the last laugh.

