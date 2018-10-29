There is evidence that a new paid subscription service called Play Pass might be launched by Google for Google Play, and it will essentially bundle apps in a subscription. This could be because paying for mobile apps is not the most popular option for people, and bundling it up in a subscription could make things easy.

This year in June, XDA's Quinny899, spotted the aforementioned development after doing an APK teardown in the Play Store. Code references of a "Play Pass" app subscription service were discovered.

Also, on 25 October, the site found a survey conducted via the Google Opinion Rewards programme mentioning the service.

The survey asked a question about a service that "has a subscription that offers hundreds of dollars worth of paid apps and games for a monthly fee." It further asked the respondent how well does "Pass" describe the names of a service like that.

The monthly rate is currently unknown. There is also no information about when the feature will go live. There is there is no official communication from Google about the same either.

This sounds much like Apple's 'App Bundles,' which is a simple way for customers to buy up to 10 apps in a single purchase. It could be a great way to save on money, especially for people who play a lot of games. Bundles include several apps which can be bought together at a discounted price. The feature was first introduced with iOS 8.

Recently, Apple expanded its App Bundles feature to Mac apps and free apps with a subscription for the first time.

Apple App Bundles have a 10-app limit, we do not know whether apps on the Play Store will.