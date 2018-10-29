Monday, October 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 October, 2018 10:15 IST

Google might launch a subscription service for the Play Store called Play Pass

Play Pass will essentially bundle apps in a subscription, the price for which is currently unknown.

There is evidence that a new paid subscription service called Play Pass might be launched by Google for Google Play, and it will essentially bundle apps in a subscription. This could be because paying for mobile apps is not the most popular option for people, and bundling it up in a subscription could make things easy.

This year in June, XDA's Quinny899, spotted the aforementioned development after doing an APK teardown in the Play Store. Code references of a "Play Pass" app subscription service were discovered.

Google Play Store Logo.

Google Play Store Logo.

Also, on 25 October, the site found a survey conducted via the Google Opinion Rewards programme mentioning the service.

The survey asked a question about a service that "has a subscription that offers hundreds of dollars worth of paid apps and games for a monthly fee." It further asked the respondent how well does "Pass" describe the names of a service like that.

The monthly rate is currently unknown. There is also no information about when the feature will go live. There is there is no official communication from Google about the same either.

This sounds much like Apple's 'App Bundles,' which is a simple way for customers to buy up to 10 apps in a single purchase. It could be a great way to save on money, especially for people who play a lot of games. Bundles include several apps which can be bought together at a discounted price. The feature was first introduced with iOS 8.

Recently, Apple expanded its App Bundles feature to Mac apps and free apps with a subscription for the first time.

Apple App Bundles have a 10-app limit, we do not know whether apps on the Play Store will.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

Google Lens

Users start seeing new Google Lens features when using 'Oveview' in Android Pie

Oct 19, 2018

Google

Google to charge its Android partners in the European Union $40 per device for apps

Oct 20, 2018

Google Keep Notes

Google Keep Notes redesigned with Material Theme, now available for download

Oct 19, 2018

Google Play

Google to charge fee for smartphone makers to access Google Play in Europe

Oct 17, 2018

offline sharing

Google Play will now authenticate apps shared offline via P2P services like SHAREIt

Oct 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Fake bank apps may have stolen thousands of customers' account and credit card details: Report

Oct 24, 2018

science

Scientists successfully ‘grow’ eco-friendly bio-bricks using human urine

Oct 29, 2018

Science & Art

Science lab partners with artist to improve understanding about marine viruses

Oct 29, 2018

Xprize for Water

Water out of thin air: California duo's water-making device wins $1.5M XPrize

Oct 29, 2018

Rocket Launch

China's privately developed Zhuque-1 rocket fails to put satellite in orbit

Oct 29, 2018