Apple has now expanded its App Bundles feature to Mac apps and free apps with a subscription for the first time. App Bundles is a simple way for customers to buy up to 10 apps in a single purchase.

It is a great way to save on money, especially for people who play a lot of games. Bundles include several apps which can be bought together at a discounted price. The feature was first introduced with iOS 8.

According to an announcement on its developer portal, Apple has now taken the feature one step forward by letting iOS developers create app bundles for Mac apps, paid apps or free apps, along with an auto-renewable subscription offer to access all apps in the bundle. Users will not need to pay an additional fee to access the remaining apps once they subscribe.

Further, in order to make to make bundle discovery or any other savings options easier to notice, Apple specifies links to bundle pages from an individual app page.

This means that if an application is included in a bundle, users can find a link to a bundle in a section called "Also Included In."