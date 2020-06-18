FP Trending

In order to drive up the use of Meet, Google has decided to integrate it with Gmail on Android and iOS. As a result of this, Gmail users will see a new tab at the bottom of the screen for Google Meet. The company had rebranded the video conferencing service from Hangouts to Meet.

According to 9To5 Google, the company through this move wants to allow users to easily join video meetings from their inbox. The tab shows a list of upcoming meetings and features shortcuts to quickly start a meeting and joint it using a code.

The upcoming feature will offer an additional facility too. Users after tapping any URL in an email or third-party app will be directed to a new preview screen which shows basic details like who is in the call and length of it. They will also get to decide if they want to use video or audio or to share their screen.

With the introduction of Meet in Gmail, it will not be required to install the Meet app on the phone. The Meet tab in Gmail is already available on desktop.

There will also be an option of disabling the tab and use Gmail regularly. For that, one has to go to the Settings, tap on the account and uncheck "Meet".

Google last month announced that it was going to introduce a “quick settings” menu in Gmail. This feature allows people to browse, discover, and use different themes to customize their mailing experience.

Basically, the update is aimed at providing a shortcut to features that are already available in the full Gmail settings menu.

“You can still see the full settings menu by clicking the ‘See all settings’ button at the top of the new quick settings menu,” informed Google.