Gmail releases new 'quick settings' feature that will let users customise their inbox

The Gmail new feature will let users change the density of text, select from different inbox types and add reading panes.


FP TrendingMay 29, 2020 12:50:28 IST

Google is coming up with a new “quick settings” menu in Gmail, allowing users to browse, discover and use different themes to customise their mailing experience.

Users will see different interfaces, inbox types, and display options alongside their real inbox when they click on the Settings option. After selecting an option, one will see changes in the inbox in real-time without having to leave the page.

The update provides a shortcut to features that already exist in the full Gmail settings menu.

“You can still see the full settings menu by clicking the ‘See all settings’ button at the top of the new quick settings menu,” said the company.

The new feature will let users change the density of text, select from different inbox types and add reading panes.

In the density change feature, there are three options, default, comfortable and compact. The update will let people choose which emails they want to have prioritized in the inbox.

The reading pane option offers the ability to read an email’s contents without actually opening it.

The search-engine giant is rolling out this update to all G Suite customers and as well as all Gmail users with personal accounts. It will be enabled by default.

Google started the release for G Suite customers on Rapid Release domains on 26 May with the rollout completing within 15 days. Those on Scheduled Release domains will witness the feature rolling out starting on 22 June.

The company earlier this month integrated its Meet video conferencing into Gmail. The feature, which had been formerly available to enterprise and education customers via G Suite, has been made free for anyone with a Google account. It allows meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits.

 

