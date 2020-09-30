FP Trending

Google has now stated that it is extending its policy allowing free Google Meet users host calls for more than 60 minutes to 31 March 2021. In a blog post, Group Product Manager of Google Meet Samir Pradhan wrote that as everyone looks forward to a holiday season with less travel and important milestones like family reunions, weddings and others, they want to continue helping those who rely on Meet to stay in touch over the coming months.

"As a sign of our commitment, today we’re continuing unlimited Meet calls (up to 24 hours) in the free version through March 31 2021 for Gmail accounts," he added.

Pradhan also said that Google has also added a number of experiences to make Meet more fun and productive. Users will now get to see their family on the big screen when they cast calls to the television, or join hands-free on their Nest Hub Max.

The blog stated that users will be able to jump on the call with background blur or take trivia night to the next level by seeing 49 of the competitors (and the user themselves) at the same time.

The development comes days after Google declared that the free features of Google Meet are going to last only till the end of this month.

Google had confirmed that it was not making any changes to Meet promo, or advanced features. However, G Suite and G Suite for Education customers are set to lose free access to some advanced Google Meet features.