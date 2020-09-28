Monday, September 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Meet to limit video call duration to 60 minutes for free users starting 30 September

Up till now, anyone with a Google account was able to create free meetings with up to 100 people.


FP TrendingSep 28, 2020 13:33:33 IST

Increased demand in video conferencing apps amidst the lockdown period had prompted Google to announce that it was making Meet free for all users. However, that scheme was time-bound and the free features are going to last only till the end of this month.

Starting from May, Google had declared that its office-oriented platform will be available for all users who have a Gmail account. They can enjoy unlimited video calling on the application. For free users, the limit is 60 minutes on every call and this is going to be restored after 30 September. Also, under the temporary extension, anyone with a Google account was able to create free meetings with up to 100 people.

Google Meet to limit video call duration to 60 minutes for free users starting 30 September

Google Meet

Speaking to tech portal The Verge, Google confirmed that it was not making any changes to the Meet promo, or advanced features. So after the last date, things are going to go back to the way they were before the extension.

In its drive to push Meet out, Google had extended access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers. This will also end on 30 September. Under the extension, users could arrange meetings with up to 250 participants and conduct live-streaming with up to 100,000 people within a single domain. This also gave free users the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive. Now in order to access these features, users would have to pay for the enterprise level of G Suite. This is available for $25 per user every month.

Google had also pushed a shortcut of Meet on Gmail. Now every Gmail user has a dedicated section to quickly arrange a meeting. This was done to compete with the increasing popularity of Zoom and other video conferencing platforms during the pandemic. More and more people had to opt for the remote working format to adapt to the new normal and Google tried to float better in the market with the free feature extension.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Drive

Google Drive will now automatically delete the files sitting in ‘Trash’ for more than 30 days

Sep 18, 2020
Google Drive will now automatically delete the files sitting in ‘Trash’ for more than 30 days
Zoom for Android gets virtual background, withdraws Chromebook support

Zoom

Zoom for Android gets virtual background, withdraws Chromebook support

Sep 24, 2020
FirstAct: In 'Salt', a woman and her daughters walk the hard line between hunger and dignity

QnA

FirstAct: In 'Salt', a woman and her daughters walk the hard line between hunger and dignity

Sep 17, 2020
FirstAct: Watch MD Pallavi's Salt, a play about ramifications of poverty in a pandemic

VideosOfTheDay

FirstAct: Watch MD Pallavi's Salt, a play about ramifications of poverty in a pandemic

Sep 20, 2020
Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works

iOS 14

Gmail can now be set as the default email client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14: How it works

Sep 22, 2020
Samsung cancels annual Developer Conference due to COVID-19

Samsung Developer Conference

Samsung cancels annual Developer Conference due to COVID-19

Sep 23, 2020

science

Last whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses, as Australia wrapps up operations on largest-ever mass stranding

Last whale rescued from pod of dead carcasses, as Australia wrapps up operations on largest-ever mass stranding

Sep 28, 2020
Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality: China's addiction to coal will erode its long-term climate goals

Sep 28, 2020
Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Space Radiation

Chang'e-4 lander finds radiation levels on the moon 2.6 times higher than at space station

Sep 28, 2020
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Shanti Swarup Award

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardees for 2020 announced; efforts of scientists, engineers in COVID-19 mitigation noted

Sep 28, 2020