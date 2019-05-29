Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Maps' speed camera and speed limit alerts are expanding to users in India

Google has not officially published a list of countries that are receiving these features yet.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 11:00:32 IST

Google Maps may be among the most widely used car navigation system in the world but there are a number of areas where Google could improve.

Since acquiring Israel-based company, Waze in 2013, we've seen a whole raft of new features being brought to Google Maps. The newest addition includes speed camera and speed limits information as well as route previews.

This feature, however, was only rolled out to a bunch of users in San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro. This looks set to finally change as Google Maps’ speed camera feature is rolling out to more countries worldwide.

Google Maps speed camera and speed limit alerts are expanding to users in India

The Speed Camera feature on Google Maps is now being rolled out to many more countries. Image: Android Police

According to a report by Android Police, Google Maps users in Denmark, Poland, and the UK have started reporting that the Google Maps speed trap feature is now live for them.

The same report also goes on to list Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the US and India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Google

Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more

May 16, 2019
Google is about to add a lot more ads to search results, Gmail, Maps and more
Huawei will no longer have access to Google services and future Android updates

Huawei

Huawei will no longer have access to Google services and future Android updates

May 20, 2019
Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

Google

Google will start showing ads on the homepage of its smartphone app

May 15, 2019
Google Search design has been refreshed to give it a more News Feed-like look

Google

Google Search design has been refreshed to give it a more News Feed-like look

May 23, 2019
Google Duo now lets you video call 8 people simultaneously, adds data saving mode

Google Duo

Google Duo now lets you video call 8 people simultaneously, adds data saving mode

May 25, 2019
Google Duplex calls for reservations are handled by humans one-fourth of the time

Google Duplex

Google Duplex calls for reservations are handled by humans one-fourth of the time

May 23, 2019

science

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Superbug-killing compound found effective in bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019
IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

Crude Oil

IITM scientists on the hunt for efficient way of recovering oil from offshore wells

May 28, 2019