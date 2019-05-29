tech2 News Staff

Google Maps may be among the most widely used car navigation system in the world but there are a number of areas where Google could improve.

Since acquiring Israel-based company, Waze in 2013, we've seen a whole raft of new features being brought to Google Maps. The newest addition includes speed camera and speed limits information as well as route previews.

This feature, however, was only rolled out to a bunch of users in San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro. This looks set to finally change as Google Maps’ speed camera feature is rolling out to more countries worldwide.

According to a report by Android Police, Google Maps users in Denmark, Poland, and the UK have started reporting that the Google Maps speed trap feature is now live for them.

The same report also goes on to list Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the US and India.

Google Maps just said “there’s a speed camera ahead” I didn’t know it did that. — Zwakele (@IAmZwa) May 22, 2019

