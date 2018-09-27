Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 18:13 IST

Google Maps now lets you and your friends vote on places to deal with indecision

The feature will be enabled via an update which is being pushed out at the end of the week.

Google is known to add nifty new features to Maps every now and then and latest feature to be added to the mix is the ability to vote on places to navigate to.

So the next time you're heading out for dinner with friends but just can’t decide on a place, Google Maps will let you and your friends vote on a place and decide. The feature is quite simple to use as well. You pick a few places from Search and share them with your friends (any messaging platform works). They can add places you didn’t think of (and delete places they really don’t like). Finally, everyone can vote thumbs up or down for each place.

Google Maps.

Google Maps.

The feature will be enabled via an update which is being pushed out at the end of the week. What’s better is the fact that the feature will work both on iOS as well as on Android.

The announcement of this feature also arrives after we came across a report which suggested that Google Maps may go through a small interface redesign, to make way for a new ‘Commute’ tab which is in the pipeline. There’s still no word as to when the new tab will be added though.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

also see

Android

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to use Google's Android OS in their future vehicles

Sep 18, 2018

YouTube

YouTube rolls out new settings in Kids app to showcase popular music, videos

Sep 16, 2018

Gboard

Google finally adds ‘Minis’ selfie stickers to the Gboard app for Android

Sep 15, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to now show live streams and broadcasts on top of your timeline

Sep 16, 2018

Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard app is now available for download for iOS and Web users

Sep 26, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to now let you switch between chronological and most relevant tweets

Sep 18, 2018

science

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018