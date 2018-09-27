Google is known to add nifty new features to Maps every now and then and latest feature to be added to the mix is the ability to vote on places to navigate to.

So the next time you're heading out for dinner with friends but just can’t decide on a place, Google Maps will let you and your friends vote on a place and decide. The feature is quite simple to use as well. You pick a few places from Search and share them with your friends (any messaging platform works). They can add places you didn’t think of (and delete places they really don’t like). Finally, everyone can vote thumbs up or down for each place.

The feature will be enabled via an update which is being pushed out at the end of the week. What’s better is the fact that the feature will work both on iOS as well as on Android.

The announcement of this feature also arrives after we came across a report which suggested that Google Maps may go through a small interface redesign, to make way for a new ‘Commute’ tab which is in the pipeline. There’s still no word as to when the new tab will be added though.