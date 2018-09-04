Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 September, 2018 16:37 IST

Google Maps interface may soon be tweaked a little with a new Commute tab

Google is reportedly adding new Commute option on to the bottom tab of the Maps app.

Google is constantly making changes to its different services, with new features constantly arriving on its apps. Maps, especially, is one of the most popular services by Google, and hence holds a lot of importance. We've recently found reports that yet another exciting new feature is coming to the platform.

This new feature is reportedly being added to the bottom tab of the app, which Google has been tweaking for a while now.

Representational image.

For most users, the bottom tab of the Google Maps app comprises three options, Explore, Driving, Transport. For some users in the US, there is a fourth option on the bottom tab, called ‘For You’.

However, Android Police has spotted a fourth variation of the bottom tabs, where all other options are accumulated in one new option called Commute, leaving you with two options on the bottom tab, namely, Explore and Commute.

Reportedly, tapping on the Commute option takes the users to a new interface with "To work" or "To home" selections on the upper title bar, along with cards for the recommended and alternate routes on the bottom. “A new overflow menu lets you quickly go to your commute settings, share your location or the directions, enable different layers (traffic, satellite, terrain), and change your route options,” the report reads.

So, what’s different from what we already have?

If Google does plan to roll this change to all users, this would for sure streamline the app further. As opposed to the sliding bottom menu that we have on the Maps app right now, in the new interface, Google could get rid of that and focus on getting you where you need to go next as easily as possible.

However, no bottom sliding menu also means that you may lose some contextual driving destinations. Also, the "Start driving" mode and navigation stats, may not be as easily accessible.

Do note, this feature was seen with only select users and is just in a testing phase. We have not been able to independently confirm its existence either. Features being tested are never a guarantee to go official for all users. Google will analyse how users react and interact with the change and only then roll it out on the app.

