Wednesday, June 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Maps now let you view bus travel estimates, real-time train status updates in India

Google Maps users will be able to see bus travel times based on live traffic data across major cities.

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 12:43:29 IST

Google today added three new features to Maps, specifically for Indian users. All of these new additions are geared towards making local transport more “relevant, accurate, and reliable”.

In a blog post, Google announced that users can now see bus travel times from live traffic in 10 cities across India. Google Maps will also begin revealing the train status for inter-city trains.

Google Maps is also gaining the ability to show autorickshaws in its mixed-mode commute suggestions, with an interface which will also display the estimated auto fare.

Google Maps now let you view bus travel estimates, real-time train status updates in India

Google Maps now also includes autorickshaw fare estimes for mixed-mode public transport.

View bus travel times

Google Maps users can now view bus travel time estimates based on live traffic inputs. This uses Google’s live traffic data and public bus schedules to calculate delays and provide realistic travel time estimates.

Google says that this feature is the first of its kind and hasn't been launched in any other country so far.

This feature is now live in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Chennai, Mysore, Coimbatore, and Surat.

To see this feature, simply enter your starting location and destination, then tap the transit tab. The colour code for delays (red) and regular ETAs (green) remain the same.

Real-time train status updates for long-distance trains

Google Maps can now help users know when to expect their train to arrive in real-time. All one has to do is search for one's starting location and destination. Likewise, you can also simply type in your starting station and destination to see a list of trains that you can take between the routes. From there, you can easily see the real-time status, and check if any of them are delayed, right with the app.

This feature was developed in partnership with the Where is My Train app that Google acquired last year.

Mixed-mode directions results now include autorickshaws

The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android will now let users see a view that combines auto-rickshaw and other public transport modes. Google also indicates how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from.

That's not all. The app will also show you rickshaw meter estimates, and departure times for your connecting mode of transport. This feature will be available for Delhi and Bangalore initially before rolling out to more cities.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Google

Google Maps' speed camera and speed limit alerts are expanding to users in India

May 29, 2019
Google Maps' speed camera and speed limit alerts are expanding to users in India
Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

Google lens

Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

May 29, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi takes oath with 57 ministers, Mamata loses cool over 'jai shri ram' slogans, PM to meet BIMSTEC leaders; today's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi takes oath with 57 ministers, Mamata loses cool over 'jai shri ram' slogans, PM to meet BIMSTEC leaders; today's top stories

May 31, 2019
Irish regulator opens first privacy probe into Google over handling of personal data

Google

Irish regulator opens first privacy probe into Google over handling of personal data

May 23, 2019
Google says it is banning all apps from Play Store that facilitate sale of marijuana

Google

Google says it is banning all apps from Play Store that facilitate sale of marijuana

May 30, 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Google marks the start of the tournament with a doodle

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Google marks the start of the tournament with a doodle

May 30, 2019

science

World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

Jun 05, 2019
Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Cervical Cancer

Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Jun 04, 2019
Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Nipah Virus Outbreak

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Jun 04, 2019
Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019