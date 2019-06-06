tech2 News Staff

Google recently acquired Waze, a GPS navigation app which provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details. The Mountain View-based tech giant has been incorporating many of Waze's features in its own Google Maps and today it has added one more.

After adding an indication for speed cameras, speed traps and the option to report possible hazards on the road, Maps now has also added a speedometer to the navigation screen. This feature sends an alert to your phone wherever you look to be exceeding the speed limit on the road you are on. As of right now, this feature is only available for few smartphone users with a wider roll-out beginning soon.

Indian users might have to wait a while to use this feature since Google has made it available only in the US, Belgium, UK and Brazil. The speedometer option will appear in the Navigation Settings menu.

Recently Google added a new feature to Maps, specifically for Indian users. All of these new additions are geared towards making local transport more “relevant, accurate, and reliable”.

In a blog post, Google announced that users can now see bus travel times from live traffic in 10 cities across India. Google Maps will also begin revealing the train status for inter-city trains.

Google Maps is also gaining the ability to show autorickshaws in its mixed-mode commute suggestions, with an interface which will also display the estimated auto fare.

