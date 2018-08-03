Google Maps comes really handy to share your live location with your friends or family when you are helping them to navigate the route and reach you.

In that note, it has added a feature which sends you the battery status of your loved ones. Therefore, if you are trying to lead your friends or family to your area, you will get to know if they are running out of battery. This would help you to reach out to them effectively before they lose touch with you.

The battery status icon is placed where the distance is mentioned. You can see the battery status of the person whom you have sent and not otherwise.

In order to access this, you can tap on the "share" button to share your location. You need to be sure that those of you whom you are sharing are connected to Google Maps. If not then they are sent a message with the Maps link. It is only after this can you see the live location. An easier approach would be WhatsApp where you can directly send your live location if a user is on WhatsApp which most of them would be.

But on a bad day when you are really stuck, especially while going for a hike, or after a long day, the battery status option can work well.

This change was noticed by a Redditor. This feature seems to have rolled out globally on both Android and iOS Google Maps app.

Google Maps has been updating and adding a bunch of features to their app lately. This includes India-specific features such as a two-wheeler mode. Considering in India, most of the people use two-wheeler vehicles to commute it is high time that Google had introduced this option. Other new features include the Explore option where users can see where they would like to have a good time. It gives a range of customised options.