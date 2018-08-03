Friday, August 03, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 03 August, 2018 08:24 IST

Google Maps to soon get more India-specific features like the two-wheeler mode

Last year, Google India added public toilets on the map in partnership with the government.

Google is bringing in India-specific features on Google Maps to address unique challenges and opportunities, a senior company official said.

"Google Maps is not just about navigating from point A to B. We have been building for India, addressing the unique challenges and opportunities, with the sole aim of making Google maps more comprehensive, accurate and reliable," Google Maps for India, Program Manager, Anal Ghosh said.

Ghosh talked about innovating features for India specifically.

Representational image. Pixabay

Representational image. Pixabay

The two-wheeler mode in Google maps comes to India first as 70 percent of all the vehicles registered in the country are two-wheelers, he added.

"Two-wheeler mode in maps shows trip routes that use shortcuts not accessible to cars, buses, and trucks. It also provides customized traffic and arrival time estimations," he said.

Google Maps' transit feature provides details on trains, bus and metro routes. It shows schedules for roughly 12,000 Indian railways trains, apart from updated public transport information for bus and metro routes.

"We are working closely with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We have been working with them to add public toilets (on google maps) across different cities in the country," Ghosh said.

The company has added public toilets on google maps in partnership with the government, the company said in a statement.

"We have launched real-time buses in two cities--Kolkata and Surat. We are working to see how we can extend it to other cities as well," he added.

