Google Go's Incognito new mode will now keep your search experience private

Google Go's Incognito mode will not let your searches save on the device.


tech2 News StaffOct 24, 2019 16:17:42 IST

Google Go has now got a new privacy mode where the users will be able to keep their searches private. This new Incognito mode is aimed at users who keep on swapping between different smartphones or use a common phone that is used by many. This mode will not let other users access your searches.

To turn on this security mode, you have to open the app and tap on the gray Incognito icon on the right side of the search bar. You can tap on the same icon once you are done with your work so that it can go back to the normal mode. This way whatever you searched for will not be saved on the device and it will not reflect in the search history as well.

Google Go's Incognito mode will not save your searches on the device.

Google Go's Incognito mode will not save your searches on the device.

“Whether you’re researching a gift or want to browse the web for personal topics like health and finance, we want you to be able to access the web more privately,” says Radha Narayan, product manager for Google Go. “We’re continuously adding new features to Google Go, and hope that this new mode will help people control their privacy more easily.”

This Incognito mode will start rolling out in more than a dozen languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

