Starting this week, Google Maps brings new features to its latest update on iOS and Android to make your daily commute easy.

According to the Google Maps blog post, this update will be rolled out by next week.

The first one is a commute tab— a one-tap access to information required to travel from one place to another such as if the roads have come to a halt due to an accident or traffic. This will give you real-time information about the status of roads. Additionally, it will also give alternative routes to your destination.

Though the feature will roll out for both Android and iOS but only Android users will receive notifications if there are any disruptions or delays during the commute.

The second feature can be useful for those who use both private and public transport, especially those who live in bigger cities such as Mumbai or New Delhi where the commute is long and one ends up spending more time behind the wheels. This feature aims to simplify each leg of your commute. For instance, let's say, your commute from your home to your workplace is via a car first and then train. If you are stuck in traffic, Maps will tell you when the next train will depart by the time you reach the station.

The third feature gives real-time information about a bus or train. It will be first available in 80 regions followed by other regions as well.

Lastly, music apps such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music will be available on Google Maps. Therefore, if you are stuck in traffic, you can listen to it from Maps itself than opening another app separately and subsequently, navigate between albums, podcasts, and playlists.