Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 13:46 IST

Google Maps brings new features on iOS, Android to solve your commuting woes

Google Maps brings a commute tab to give users real time information about traffic.

Starting this week, Google Maps brings new features to its latest update on iOS and Android to make your daily commute easy.

According to the Google Maps blog post, this update will be rolled out by next week.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The first one is a commute tab— a one-tap access to information required to travel from one place to another such as if the roads have come to a halt due to an accident or traffic. This will give you real-time information about the status of roads. Additionally, it will also give alternative routes to your destination.

Though the feature will roll out for both Android and iOS but only Android users will receive notifications if there are any disruptions or delays during the commute.

The second feature can be useful for those who use both private and public transport, especially those who live in bigger cities such as Mumbai or New Delhi where the commute is long and one ends up spending more time behind the wheels. This feature aims to simplify each leg of your commute. For instance, let's say, your commute from your home to your workplace is via a car first and then train. If you are stuck in traffic, Maps will tell you when the next train will depart by the time you reach the station.

The third feature gives real-time information about a bus or train. It will be first available in 80 regions followed by other regions as well.

Lastly, music apps such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music will be available on Google Maps. Therefore, if you are stuck in traffic, you can listen to it from Maps itself than opening another app separately and subsequently, navigate between albums, podcasts, and playlists.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

YouTube Music

YouTube Music to get audio streaming and download quality controls on Android

Sep 23, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps now lets you and your friends vote on places to deal with indecision

Sep 27, 2018

Android

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to use Google's Android OS in their future vehicles

Sep 18, 2018

Apple

Google might pay Apple $9 bn to remain as the default search engine for Safari

Sep 29, 2018

Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard app is now available for download for iOS and Web users

Sep 26, 2018

Twitter

Twitter to now let you switch between chronological and most relevant tweets

Sep 18, 2018

science

Weather Forecasting

Sky’s the limit: Could Skymet soon become India’s go-to monsoon forecaster?

Oct 02, 2018

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018