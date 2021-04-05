Monday, April 05, 2021Back to
Google Maps brings back 'compass' feature on Android along with more features

The Android users need to download the latest version of Maps, 10.62 to use the feature.


FP TrendingApr 05, 2021 15:02:28 IST

Google Maps has brought back the "Compass" widget on Android. In a blog post, the company informed that the decision is taken “due to overwhelming support” for the feature. The android users need to download the latest version of Maps, 10.62 to use the feature. The widget will be visible when they start navigating somewhere. Compass can be used in two formats – one always pointing to the north and the other as a regular compass.

Google Maps brings back compass feature on Android along with more features

The new weather and air quality information feature of Google Maps will show the current and forecasted weather and air conditions in a particular area.

Google Maps has also introduced an Indoor AR navigation feature. With this feature, users can make use of Maps Live View indoor in places like airports, shopping malls and transit stations. The new weather and air quality information will show the current and forecasted weather and air conditions in a particular area. Finally, the new grocery pickup integration feature will allow users to see grocery stores online and schedule or order pickup and delivery.

Google Maps AR feature

Google Maps Indoor AR navigation feature

In March this year, the app had introduced the dark mode for its users. Although it is still under development, the new attribute is likely to be released by the end of this year.

As per earlier reports, a new "Appearance" menu in the Settings bar is being currently worked upon. It will enable the users to choose from three options: Default to device theme, Dark theme, or the Light theme.

Google Maps compass feature. Image: Google

Google Maps compass feature. Image: Google

The app is already providing updates related to coronavirus. You can check the all-time detected cases in the area you are navigating. It also provides information about the average trend seen in the last seven days in that region and the number of deaths reported. The app is informing about the crowd situation in public transport as well.

As per the blog post, "The updated COVID layer on Android and iOS will soon show more information, including all-time detected cases in an area, along with quick links to COVID resources from local authorities”.

 

