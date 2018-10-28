Sunday, October 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 October, 2018 11:26 IST

Google mandates OEMS to push out Android security updates for at least two years

Penalties levied against vendors who fail to meet the contract requirements are yet to be known.

Google works on pushing out Android security patches every month which OEMs struggle to push out to their devices. While phone manufacturers have their excuses to compromise on customer security, Google appears to be implementing a change which will change all that.

According to a contract obtained and reported by The Verge, Google’s latest contract will require OEMs to supply Android security updates for two years and provide at least four updates within the first year of a device’s release. Phone vendors will also have to release patches within 90 days of Google identifying a vulnerability.

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Updates are mandated in the second year as well, but their no minimum number laid down by Google.

The new contract was obtained after Google announced, last week that it would completely revamp how it monetises Android in the European Economic Area (EEA) because of new regulations associated with a $5 billion fine the company received for violating European antitrust laws.

The key takeaway from the announcement at the time was the fact that Google would be charging up to $40 for Google apps for every unit sold, but this contract does show that there was more to it.

The contract does apply to EEA member nations only but it is quite likely that Google's global rules will also be reworked to enforce it.

While it definitely is a step in the right direction from a consumer standpoint, we don't know what penalties will be levied against vendors who fail to meet the contract requirements.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

data security

Google cloud backups on Android Pie are encrypted with your lock screen password

Oct 14, 2018

Google News

Google News app has a new bug that eats up your data while running in background

Oct 24, 2018

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 spotted on Geekbench with Android 8.1 Oreo, Snapdragon 845

Oct 17, 2018

Pixel 3 launcher

Here's how to revert to the old three-button navigation system on Google Pixel 3

Oct 21, 2018

Google Play

Google to charge fee for smartphone makers to access Google Play in Europe

Oct 17, 2018

S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and Note 9 to get Android Pie by early 2019

Oct 20, 2018

science

Space travel

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Oct 28, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018