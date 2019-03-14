Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Lookout is an app that recognises objects for the visually impaired

The app is currently available only for Pixel phone users in the US.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 14:38:06 IST

Last year at the I/O conference, Google announced that it is working on an app called Lookout, which will be dedicated to the visually impaired. Now, months later, the app has been rolled out for Pixel phone users in the US. As of now, it is unclear when Google will roll out the app on other hardware besides the Pixel phones.

While Google says that ever since the announcement it has been testing and improving the app, it is still soliciting feedback from early users

Google Lookout is an app that recognises objects for the visually impaired

Lookout app.

In order to use the Lookout app, Google suggests that users wear their phone around their neck in a lanyard or place it in their phone pocket so that the phone's camera can get an unobstructed view, and identify all objects in the way of the user. Once you’ve opened the Lookout app, all you have to do is keep your phone pointed forward. You won’t have to tap through any further buttons within the app.

Essentially, the app assists those with visual impairments by giving out audible cues about text, objects and people around them using the camera on their device.

Google explains that the app "draws upon similar underlying technology as Google Lens, which lets you search and take action on the objects around you, simply by pointing your phone."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Gboard

Google to update Gboard with offline AI dictation that is faster, more reliable

Mar 13, 2019
Google to update Gboard with offline AI dictation that is faster, more reliable
Women's Day sale 2019: Flipkart offers deals on Poco F1, Pixel 3, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Flipkart

Women's Day sale 2019: Flipkart offers deals on Poco F1, Pixel 3, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Mar 06, 2019
Google brings new 'Bolo' app in India to help children learn and read Hindi, English

Google

Google brings new 'Bolo' app in India to help children learn and read Hindi, English

Mar 06, 2019
Google Drive has been updated with Material Design on iOS and Android

Google Drive

Google Drive has been updated with Material Design on iOS and Android

Mar 14, 2019
World's first gender-neutral artificial intelligence voice 'Q' launched

Artificial Intelligence

World's first gender-neutral artificial intelligence voice 'Q' launched

Mar 13, 2019
WhatsApp for Android may soon get sticker, emoji tabs in the doodle feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may soon get sticker, emoji tabs in the doodle feature

Mar 13, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019