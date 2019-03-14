tech2 News Staff

Last year at the I/O conference, Google announced that it is working on an app called Lookout, which will be dedicated to the visually impaired. Now, months later, the app has been rolled out for Pixel phone users in the US. As of now, it is unclear when Google will roll out the app on other hardware besides the Pixel phones.

While Google says that ever since the announcement it has been testing and improving the app, it is still soliciting feedback from early users.

In order to use the Lookout app, Google suggests that users wear their phone around their neck in a lanyard or place it in their phone pocket so that the phone's camera can get an unobstructed view, and identify all objects in the way of the user. Once you’ve opened the Lookout app, all you have to do is keep your phone pointed forward. You won’t have to tap through any further buttons within the app.

Essentially, the app assists those with visual impairments by giving out audible cues about text, objects and people around them using the camera on their device.

Google explains that the app "draws upon similar underlying technology as Google Lens, which lets you search and take action on the objects around you, simply by pointing your phone."

