Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

Google Lens will also get tweaks in the camera UI along with new features–Dining and Text.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 13:02:10 IST

At the Google I/O 2019, the company announced a series of new devices and introduced new features to the already existing apps, including updates to the Google Lens. And now, as per the company's blog, the updates to the Google Lens app will rollout this week. These updates include two new filters – Dining and Translate, which will be available for both Android and iOS users.

Google Lens to get new filters this week, applicable for Android and iOS users

Image: Google

There are several other tweaks that the company has made for Google Lens like changes to the camera UI. Users will also see a slight change in the app design with the carousel now moved to the bottom of the display. The carousel will be paired with the already existing Shopping and Text options and will now also feature the recently announced Dining and Translate options.

The new feature Translate allows the app to recognise languages by simply pointing the focus of the camera at the text. It shows the translated text on the top of the original words. This feature is designed to recongnise 100 languages.

via GIPHY

Moving on to the Dining feature, users will be able to simply point their camera at a restaurant's menu, which will give them all the details from their famous dish to the reviews by matching it with the already existing database on Google Maps. Another thing that this feature can help you with is splitting the bill and calculate the tip.

 

