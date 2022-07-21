Thursday, July 21, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google launches the Pixel 6a in India, pre-orders go live, Check out prices, specifications and more

Google officially launched the Pixel 6a in India for an introductory price of Rs 39,999. Google also launched their Pixels Buds Pro TWS earbuds for Rs 19,999. Both of these devices will officially go on sale on 28 July. The Pixel 6a, however, can be pre-ordered from today from Flipkart.


Mehul Reuben DasJul 21, 2022 16:53:04 IST

Google has officially launched its Pixel 6a device in India. The tech giant had announced at its I/O developer's conference back in May that a premium mid-ranger device would be made available in a host of countries in Asia, and would pack some noteworthy features from Google’s existing lineup of flagships, the Pixel 6 lineup.

Google launches the Pixel 6a in India, pre-orders go live, Check out prices, specifications and more

Although the device is yet to go on sale in most regions, potential customers in India can pre-order their devices from Flipkart. The device will be available to its customer, starting 28 July.

People who would opt for the pre-booked or the pro-orders will be able to get their hands on the device for Rs 39,999. Otherwise, the device has been priced at Rs 43,999. However, even then, potential customers with an Axis bank card can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000.

The device features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 60Hz, Google’s Titan M2 Tensor or the GS101 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,306mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The GS101 SoC is the same chipset found in the flagship Pixel 6 series.

On the camera front, the device packs a 12.2MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a pair of stereo speakers.

As for the software, the Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box with a host of Pixel-exclusive features, like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur.

Along with the Pixel 6a, Google has also launched its premium or “Pro” version of their TWS earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, in India. The earbuds will also go on sale via Flipkart on July 28 and will be priced at of ₹19,999.

Google launches the Pixel 6a in India, pre-orders go live, Check out prices, specifications and more

The Pixel Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal for adapting to unique ear shapes, and the earbuds fit in all sorts of ear canals to maximise isolation. 

Pixel Buds Pro features a transparency mode for outdoor activities, like running or crossing streets. Supporting wireless charging, the Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 6A launching soon in India, specifications and Indian prices leaked

Jul 19, 2022
Google Pixel 6A launching soon in India, specifications and Indian prices leaked
Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone

Google Pixel

Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone

Jul 13, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022