Google recently announced Android P which comes with horizontal app switcher. Horizontal app switcher, as the name suggests opens the list of previously opened apps in a horizontal format. The apps or previously opened programs are stacked horizontally instead of vertically. The feature is now also being tested for Google Chrome browser on Android devices.

The feature has been spotted on the Google Canary browser, an experimental version of the Google Chrome available on the Play Store. Google often tests new features on the Canary app before finally bringing it on the Android Chrome browser. The new horizontal switcher shows the open tabs on the app horizontally instead of vertically.

The horizontal stacking of the app gives a clear view of the open tabs and uses can read and see three tabs at a time to know the content of the tab. The opened tabs are stacked behind a white background. Reading or looking at the other tabs was not possible in vertical switcher as users can only see the foremost tab and other tabs were hidden behind the front which gave no information about the previous tabs. Even multiple incognito tabs stack horizontally with an incognito black background.

The horizontal tab feature needs to be enabled on the Google Chrome Canary as it is not enabled by default. To enable the horizontal tab users need to type chrome://flags in the search box which will show a list of option. In the list user will have to enable the horizontal tab switcher option and relaunch the browser to activate the feature.