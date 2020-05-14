FP Trending

Google is testing iMessage-like emoji reactions for its Messages app, reported Android Police. This feature, if rolled out, would allow users to react to messages using emoji.

Users will be able to react to any message by long-pressing on it. They will get to respond using various emoji including thumbs up, thumbs down, crying with laughter and anger.

The emoji feature will be available in Rich Communication Services (RCS) and not in SMS-only conversations.

In RCS conversations, users can share high-resolution photos and larger files, chat with a group, know when messages are read, or make video calls.

Apple is not the only company that offers emoji reactions in the messaging app. Facebook Messenger and Twitter also provide this feature.

The search-engine giant is currently testing this feature with a small number of users.

Once the company starts rolling out this reaction feature to a broader audience, they will get a standalone message to inform them if someone has used an emoji to respond to one of their messages.

There is no clarity when the company will introduce this feature for everyone.

Google is also adding new tools and features to its other apps. The company will soon let users make group calls on its video calling app Duo. They will be able to see more people at the same time during video calls.

Users will get to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link.

The search-engine giant will be offering a family mode on Duo, which will allow them to doodle on video calls and add Augmented Reality (AR) effects to their calls.