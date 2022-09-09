FP Staff

Back in May, Google had announced at the Google I/O developer’s conference that they will be returning to making tablets and that they will be launching a new Pixel Tablet, sometime in 2023. The last tablet that Google launched under their Pixel lineup was the 10.2-inch Pixel C, back in 2015.

Rumours up until now have suggested that the regular Pixel Tablet that Google has been working on, is not meant to be the best Android Tablet. Rather, its main objective would be to double up as a Google Assistant smart display like the Nest Hub.

With the introduction of the Android 12L at the beginning of 2022, Google has often tried to showcase devices with larger screens, running on Android, and how they can become very useful for productivity.

The speculation around the Pixel tablet so far, has suggested that Google would want to keep costs down with lower spec hardware, for the Google Pixel is largely meant to serve as an additional screen for movies, TV, and more in your smart home, while also expanding on the Nest Hub Max’s ability to handle video calls.

Now though it seems that Google is also developing a much more powerful and capable tablet that will have some really impressive specifications.

Google shared the first beta release of Android 13’s next quarterly update, and eagle-eyed developers noticed a new device named “tangorpro.” To put things in context, the Pixel tablet that google showed in May this year, had the codename tangor, which was then shortened to t6. The newly released beta had several references to a device codenamed t6pro or “tangorpro.”

The trend of “Pro” models for Made by Google hardware began last year with the introduction of the Pixel 6 Pro and recently continued with the Pixel Buds Pro. In the case of the Pixel 6 Pro, it had the same chipset as the smaller Pixel 6, but with a better display, more RAM, and a telephoto camera.

As of now, the only difference between the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Pro Tablet that we know of is that they will use radically different rear cameras. The Pixel Tablet would use the same sensor that Google used in the Pixel 3 and Pixel 6a, a Sony IMX355. It is likely to come with a larger and much better screen, more RAM and the upcoming Tensor G2 CPU.